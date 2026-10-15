ETV Bharat / entertainment

Her Father Didn't Let Her Pursue Acting. Years Later, She Stars In And Produces A Busan-Winning Film

For Mauli Singh acting was never a passing fancy. It was her "first love." But she had to wait for decades while life took her through journalism, film publicity and production. Now, as Birds in the Dark (Hanere De Panchi) wins the Songwon Vision Audience Award - Asia at the 31st Busan International Film Festival, Singh finds herself at the center of a film that speaks about dignity, resistance and the courage to dream no matter how oppressive things get.

Written, cinematographed and directed by Shashank Walia, the black-and-white Punjabi feature had its world premiere in BIFF's Vision section, which showcases distinctive voices in Asian cinema. Set in rural Punjab, the film explores the intersections of caste, class, gender, labour, justice and love. Its win at Busan, accompanied by a cash prize of 10 million Korean won, is a significant moment for an indie film.

For Singh, who plays the lead character Dilraj and has also come on board as a producer, the recognition is especially meaningful. Speaking with ETV Bharat from Busan, she talks about finding her way back to acting, what it takes to bring a restrained performance to life, Hansal Mehta's association with the project, the emotional bank she tapped into to portray a woman from a marginalised community, and what indie cinema needs most right now.

A still from Birds in the Dark (Hanere De Panchi) (Photo: Special arrangement)

"The Busan win means everything to us. Birds in the Dark is a film made with a lot of love, about ordinary people whose stories deserve to be heard. This has been such a special journey for me, both as an actor and a producer." She furthers, "To know that our story has connected with audiences and touched their hearts is the most beautiful reward. After all, cinema is ultimately about people and their stories finding a home in other people’s hearts."

The film is not just another project in her career; it brings together her long-standing love for acting, her experience of independent filmmaking and her belief in stories that deserve to be told.

“Acting was actually my first love,” she says. “I grew up performing at family functions and was always involved in singing, dancing and theater in school and college. I even cleared the first round of selection at the National School of Drama, but my father was very protective and didn’t allow me to pursue acting at the time.”

But life had other plans. Singh became a journalist before moving into film publicity, production and development. Acting remained a dream she never quite let go of. Her return came with Gurvinder Singh’s Adh Chanani Raat, followed by Birds in the Dark, a journey she describes as less of a new beginning and more of a homecoming.

Mauli Singh with team Birds in the Dark at 31st Busan International Film Festival (Photo: Special arrangement)

“It feels less like having found my way back... starting over... more like coming back to something that was always a part of me,” she says.

In Walia’s film, Singh plays Dilraj, a Dalit woman who works as a daily-wage farm labourer and is divorced. But the character is not defined by her hardships alone. She is educated, politically aware and unwilling to compromise on her sense of justice. And, understanding of this complexity helped her to embody Dilraj and what she stands for in the film.

“It was important to understand Dilraj as a person rather than just as a representative of a marginalised community,” she says. “A lot of her struggle is internal. So, I felt it was important not to express everything through dramatic gestures. Sometimes what a character doesn’t say is far more revealing than what she does.”

Singh found herself drawn to the spaces between words in the world created by Walia whose approach she thinks allowed room for a restraint performance. "As an actor, you have to learn to trust the camera and not feel the need to explain every emotion to the audience,” she says.

While Singh is careful not to equate her life with Dilraj’s lived reality, she found an emotional connection in the character’s fight against patriarchy and her insistence on being treated with dignity. Singh lost her mother when she was just 13 and grew up in a patriarchal environment where her choices were often restricted.

Mauli Singh as Dilraj in a still from Birds in the Dark (Photo: Special arrangement)

“I was always a dreamer. A free bird and a bit of a rebel,” she says. “I had to fight my own battles to pursue my dreams, and there were times when I was denied opportunities simply because I was a daughter and not a son. In many ways, I’ve spent my life fighting to be treated as an equal.”