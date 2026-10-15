Her Father Didn't Let Her Pursue Acting. Years Later, She Stars In And Produces A Busan-Winning Film
Mauli Singh’s journey from a denied acting dream to becoming an actor-producer takes a remarkable turn as Shashank Walia’s Punjabi film Birds in the Dark wins at 31st Busan International Film Festival.
By Minal Rudra
Published : October 15, 2026 at 11:21 AM IST
For Mauli Singh acting was never a passing fancy. It was her "first love." But she had to wait for decades while life took her through journalism, film publicity and production. Now, as Birds in the Dark (Hanere De Panchi) wins the Songwon Vision Audience Award - Asia at the 31st Busan International Film Festival, Singh finds herself at the center of a film that speaks about dignity, resistance and the courage to dream no matter how oppressive things get.
Written, cinematographed and directed by Shashank Walia, the black-and-white Punjabi feature had its world premiere in BIFF's Vision section, which showcases distinctive voices in Asian cinema. Set in rural Punjab, the film explores the intersections of caste, class, gender, labour, justice and love. Its win at Busan, accompanied by a cash prize of 10 million Korean won, is a significant moment for an indie film.
For Singh, who plays the lead character Dilraj and has also come on board as a producer, the recognition is especially meaningful. Speaking with ETV Bharat from Busan, she talks about finding her way back to acting, what it takes to bring a restrained performance to life, Hansal Mehta's association with the project, the emotional bank she tapped into to portray a woman from a marginalised community, and what indie cinema needs most right now.
"The Busan win means everything to us. Birds in the Dark is a film made with a lot of love, about ordinary people whose stories deserve to be heard. This has been such a special journey for me, both as an actor and a producer." She furthers, "To know that our story has connected with audiences and touched their hearts is the most beautiful reward. After all, cinema is ultimately about people and their stories finding a home in other people’s hearts."
The film is not just another project in her career; it brings together her long-standing love for acting, her experience of independent filmmaking and her belief in stories that deserve to be told.
“Acting was actually my first love,” she says. “I grew up performing at family functions and was always involved in singing, dancing and theater in school and college. I even cleared the first round of selection at the National School of Drama, but my father was very protective and didn’t allow me to pursue acting at the time.”
But life had other plans. Singh became a journalist before moving into film publicity, production and development. Acting remained a dream she never quite let go of. Her return came with Gurvinder Singh’s Adh Chanani Raat, followed by Birds in the Dark, a journey she describes as less of a new beginning and more of a homecoming.
“It feels less like having found my way back... starting over... more like coming back to something that was always a part of me,” she says.
In Walia’s film, Singh plays Dilraj, a Dalit woman who works as a daily-wage farm labourer and is divorced. But the character is not defined by her hardships alone. She is educated, politically aware and unwilling to compromise on her sense of justice. And, understanding of this complexity helped her to embody Dilraj and what she stands for in the film.
“It was important to understand Dilraj as a person rather than just as a representative of a marginalised community,” she says. “A lot of her struggle is internal. So, I felt it was important not to express everything through dramatic gestures. Sometimes what a character doesn’t say is far more revealing than what she does.”
Singh found herself drawn to the spaces between words in the world created by Walia whose approach she thinks allowed room for a restraint performance. "As an actor, you have to learn to trust the camera and not feel the need to explain every emotion to the audience,” she says.
While Singh is careful not to equate her life with Dilraj’s lived reality, she found an emotional connection in the character’s fight against patriarchy and her insistence on being treated with dignity. Singh lost her mother when she was just 13 and grew up in a patriarchal environment where her choices were often restricted.
“I was always a dreamer. A free bird and a bit of a rebel,” she says. “I had to fight my own battles to pursue my dreams, and there were times when I was denied opportunities simply because I was a daughter and not a son. In many ways, I’ve spent my life fighting to be treated as an equal.”
That personal history helped her understand why Dilraj refuses to surrender when wronged by her own and others. “I may not have lived Dilraj’s reality, but I understood her dreams, her resistance and her refusal to give up her dignity,” Singh says. “I approached the character with empathy, wanting to honour her humanity rather than define her only by the hardships she has experienced.”
Her involvement with Birds in the Dark extended well beyond the performance. An independent producer since 2018, Singh had learnt the demands of making a film outside the mainstream through her experience with Fire in the Mountains, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival. She understood that an independent film required not only conviction but also the persistence to see it through.
With Walia’s film, that commitment began even before the cameras rolled. Singh was deeply invested in Dilraj’s story and in the director’s vision and began trying to raise funds for the project. Walia and producer-editor Reema Kaur had self-funded the shoot but needed financial support to complete post-production.
Singh reached out to filmmaker Hansal Mehta, whom she had previously worked with as a publicist. Through screenwriter Ankur Pathak, she shared three unedited scenes from the film with him. The response was encouraging, and Mehta came on board as a producer alongside Sahil Saigal under the True Story Films banner, helping fund the film’s post-production. Reema Kaur produced it through Two Black Squares.
“Having worked as a producer, festival consultant and publicist, I understand how challenging it is to get an independent film made and find its audience,” Singh says.
Mehta’s association also brought visibility to a project that might otherwise have struggled to reach a wider audience. For Singh, this is one of the realities of independent cinema: a strong story needs people willing to believe in it long before the world gets a chance to see it.
Walia's Punjab in the film is in contrast with typical colorful costumes, green lush farms, and blooming mustard fields. The film’s black-and-white visual language was another creative decision she was happy to support.
“Black and white strips away certain distractions and draws you closer to the faces, textures, landscapes and emotional lives of the characters,” she says. “As a producer, you have to ask whether a creative decision serves the film. If it does, you have to be willing to stand by it, even if it isn’t the most commercially obvious choice. Independent cinema needs that freedom to experiment.”
The film’s reception at Busan appears to underline the value of that conviction. Its Audience Award is an encouraging endorsement of a story rooted in rural Punjab but concerned with questions that travel far beyond its setting. The recognition also belongs to the communities who helped bring the film to life.
For Singh, the award also brings the larger question of what happens to independent films after their festival premieres into focus. Having worked in publicity, she knows that international recognition is only one part of a film’s journey. The next challenge is to ensure that audiences back home get a chance to watch it, that filmmakers can recover their investments and that they have the means to make their next film.
“We celebrate films when they premiere at international festivals or win awards, but what happens afterwards? How do they reach audiences back home? Where can people watch them? How do filmmakers recover their investments and make their next films?” she asks.
It is a concern shaped by years of working behind the scenes, where she has seen how difficult it can be for a good film to cut through the noise. Making a compelling film is only the beginning; distribution, sustained publicity, access to screens and platforms, and an audience willing to discover unfamiliar stories are equally important.
“I would love to see more support for first-time filmmakers and stories that don’t fit conventional commercial categories,” she says. “Independent cinema shouldn’t have to justify its existence only through festival selections or international awards. It deserves a life beyond the festival circuit," says Singh as she signs off.