ETV Bharat / entertainment

'Issue Unconditional Apology': Prakash Raj Gets Rs 100 Crore Defamation Warning Over Controversial Remarks On Ramayana

Hyderabad: Veteran actor Prakash Raj has been asked to issue an unconditional apology and served with a legal notice warning of a Rs 100 crore defamation suit over his recent controversial remarks on Ramayana.

The comments, reportedly made during a public event and at Kerala Literature Festival, have triggered strong reactions, with allegations that he has intentionally hurt religious sentiments and distorted the epic's narrative.

The notice was issued by advocate Kothapalli Ajay Kumar on behalf of G Bhanu Prakash Reddy, a member of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Trust Board.

As per the complaint, the actor's statements suggested that Lord Rama and Lord Lakshmana came from North India and "attacked" the South, specifically (Sri) Lanka. The complainant argues that this is a misrepresentation of the Ramayana and offensive to Hindu beliefs.