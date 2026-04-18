'Issue Unconditional Apology': Prakash Raj Gets Rs 100 Crore Defamation Warning Over Controversial Remarks On Ramayana
Through a notice, Prakash Raj has been asked to issue an unconditional apology within seven days and refrain from making similar statements in the future.
Published : April 18, 2026 at 2:50 PM IST
Hyderabad: Veteran actor Prakash Raj has been asked to issue an unconditional apology and served with a legal notice warning of a Rs 100 crore defamation suit over his recent controversial remarks on Ramayana.
The comments, reportedly made during a public event and at Kerala Literature Festival, have triggered strong reactions, with allegations that he has intentionally hurt religious sentiments and distorted the epic's narrative.
The notice was issued by advocate Kothapalli Ajay Kumar on behalf of G Bhanu Prakash Reddy, a member of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Trust Board.
As per the complaint, the actor's statements suggested that Lord Rama and Lord Lakshmana came from North India and "attacked" the South, specifically (Sri) Lanka. The complainant argues that this is a misrepresentation of the Ramayana and offensive to Hindu beliefs.
Bhanu Prakash Reddy has further alleged that such remarks could incite regional divisions and fuel the "Aryan-Dravidian" narrative. "Public figures must exercise responsibility while speaking on culturally sensitive subjects," the notice emphasised.
Legal proceedings have been initiated under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), specifically Sections 299, 196, and 356. The notice demands that Prakash Raj issue an unconditional apology within seven days through prominent newspapers and social media platforms, and refrain from making similar statements in the future.
The complainant has warned that failure to comply within the stipulated time will lead to a defamation suit seeking Rs 100 crore in damages, along with civil and criminal action.
As of now, there has been no response from Prakash Raj regarding the notice.
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