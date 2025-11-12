Actor Prakash Raj Apologises, Says He Will Not Repeat Mistake In Online Betting App Case
Questioned by SIT, Prakash Raj clarified that he only endorsed a gaming app in 2016, withdrew later, and urged youth to avoid online betting.
Published : November 12, 2025 at 8:11 PM IST
Hyderabad: Actor Prakash Raj appeared before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Wednesday evening in connection with the ongoing probe into online betting applications. Officials questioned him at the CID office.
Speaking to the media after the questioning, Prakash Raj clarified that he had no involvement in the betting app scam. He said that in 2016, he had promoted a gaming application, which later transformed into a betting app the following year. After learning about its nature, he said, he withdrew from the advertisement and terminated the contract.
"I promoted a gaming app in 2016. The app later turned into a betting app in 2017, and my contract was cancelled. Whether I did it knowingly or unknowingly, it was a mistake, and I apologise for it. I have submitted all documents, bank statements, and relevant details to the SIT," he said. The actor also expressed concern over the growing number of youngsters getting trapped in betting and gaming platforms.
"Many youths are losing money, and their families are suffering. Only hard work can bring success and money. Please forgive me in this matter. I assure you, I will not repeat such a mistake again," he added.
The Telangana government had constituted the SIT under the overall supervision of the Additional Director General of Police, CID, to curb illegal betting activities and for thorough investigation of online betting app cases. The move came after several police complaints claimed that many youths had taken extreme steps after losing money on these platforms.
So far, 29 people, including actors Vijay Deverakonda, Rana Daggubati, Prakash Raj, and Manchu Lakshmi, have been named in the case. Vijay Deverakonda appeared before the SIT on Tuesday as part of the ongoing investigation.
