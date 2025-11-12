ETV Bharat / entertainment

Actor Prakash Raj Apologises, Says He Will Not Repeat Mistake In Online Betting App Case

Hyderabad: Actor Prakash Raj appeared before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Wednesday evening in connection with the ongoing probe into online betting applications. Officials questioned him at the CID office.

Speaking to the media after the questioning, Prakash Raj clarified that he had no involvement in the betting app scam. He said that in 2016, he had promoted a gaming application, which later transformed into a betting app the following year. After learning about its nature, he said, he withdrew from the advertisement and terminated the contract.

"I promoted a gaming app in 2016. The app later turned into a betting app in 2017, and my contract was cancelled. Whether I did it knowingly or unknowingly, it was a mistake, and I apologise for it. I have submitted all documents, bank statements, and relevant details to the SIT," he said. The actor also expressed concern over the growing number of youngsters getting trapped in betting and gaming platforms.