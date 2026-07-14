ETV Bharat / entertainment

Actor Mohanlal Declares 6 More Elephant Tusks, 13 Ivory Idols To Kerala Forest Department

Actor Mohanlal declared that he possesses six more elephant tusks to the Kerala Forest Department. ( ETV Bharat (Special Arrangement) )

Kozhikode: Actor Mohanlal has declared to the Kerala Forest Department that he possesses six more elephant tusks, taking the total number of tusks to 10 and 13 ivory idols, even as he continues to face trial in a case relating to the alleged illegal possession of wildlife articles. The actor had earlier declared possession of four elephant tusks and has now disclosed six more.

Malayattoor Divisional Forest Officer P Karthick told ETV Bharat that Mohanlal declared possessing ivory sculptures of Lord Krishna, Lord Rama, Tirupati Balaji and Dashavataram that weighed a total of 46 kilograms.

Following a strict High Court directive regarding the actor's ivory possession case, the forest department had provided the public with another opportunity to voluntarily disclose wildlife trophies, which include animal body parts and decorative items. It was based on this recent notification that the actor submitted the updated inventory of his traditionally acquired wildlife trophies.

Although the inventory has been officially submitted, the Divisional Forest Officer clarified that the subsequent investigation will primarily focus on how these artefacts came into Mohanlal's possession.

The actor claimed that most of the tusks in his possession were inherited or received as gifts. The Forest Department will conduct DNA tests to verify the authenticity of the tusks and ivory idols, officials said.

Under the Forest Department amnesty scheme, individuals can declare unregistered wildlife articles to avoid legal action, they said.

Mohanlal is currently facing trial in a wildlife case related to the alleged illegal possession of four elephant tusks. The case originated in 2011 after an Income Tax Department raid at the actor's residences led to the recovery of elephant tusks and ivory idols.

Subsequently, the Forest Department registered a case against him for allegedly possessing two pairs of elephant tusks without valid permission. Although the Kerala government later attempted to withdraw the case, the trial court rejected the move.