Actor Mohanlal Declares 6 More Elephant Tusks, 13 Ivory Idols To Kerala Forest Department
Mohanlal possesses 10 elephant tusks and 13 ivory idols, even as he faces trial relating to illegal possession of wildlife articles | Reports K Saseendhran.
Published : July 14, 2026 at 11:21 AM IST
Kozhikode: Actor Mohanlal has declared to the Kerala Forest Department that he possesses six more elephant tusks, taking the total number of tusks to 10 and 13 ivory idols, even as he continues to face trial in a case relating to the alleged illegal possession of wildlife articles. The actor had earlier declared possession of four elephant tusks and has now disclosed six more.
Malayattoor Divisional Forest Officer P Karthick told ETV Bharat that Mohanlal declared possessing ivory sculptures of Lord Krishna, Lord Rama, Tirupati Balaji and Dashavataram that weighed a total of 46 kilograms.
Following a strict High Court directive regarding the actor's ivory possession case, the forest department had provided the public with another opportunity to voluntarily disclose wildlife trophies, which include animal body parts and decorative items. It was based on this recent notification that the actor submitted the updated inventory of his traditionally acquired wildlife trophies.
Although the inventory has been officially submitted, the Divisional Forest Officer clarified that the subsequent investigation will primarily focus on how these artefacts came into Mohanlal's possession.
The actor claimed that most of the tusks in his possession were inherited or received as gifts. The Forest Department will conduct DNA tests to verify the authenticity of the tusks and ivory idols, officials said.
Under the Forest Department amnesty scheme, individuals can declare unregistered wildlife articles to avoid legal action, they said.
Mohanlal is currently facing trial in a wildlife case related to the alleged illegal possession of four elephant tusks. The case originated in 2011 after an Income Tax Department raid at the actor's residences led to the recovery of elephant tusks and ivory idols.
Subsequently, the Forest Department registered a case against him for allegedly possessing two pairs of elephant tusks without valid permission. Although the Kerala government later attempted to withdraw the case, the trial court rejected the move.
The Kerala High Court subsequently upheld that decision, directing that the legal proceedings against the actor should continue. Kerala High Court last year cancelled the ownership certificates of ivory articles in the actor’s possession, setting aside a government order allowing him to keep the tusks.
The forest department had set a deadline of April 18, 2026, for the public to declare their wildlife trophies. The government received 469 applications within this stipulated timeframe. While 72 additional applications were submitted after the deadline, the official notification clearly stated that these late entries would not be considered, bringing the total number of applications received by the department to 541.
The Malayattoor division recorded the highest number of submissions. In response to these applications, Divisional Forest Officers will conduct direct inspections of the declared trophies. Following the physical verification, they will submit recommendations to the Chief Wildlife Warden regarding the granting of ownership rights.
Individuals who had been secretly hoarding ivory idols, deer and bison antlers, and tiger pelts approached the forest department to legalise their possessions.
A wildlife trophy refers to the body parts of wild animals, whether hunted or not, that are preserved through natural or artificial means. The term originated from the historical practice of hunting animals for recreation and prestige, where their heads or skins were displayed as household decorations. The possession of tiger and leopard pelts, elephant tusks, rhinoceros horns, animal teeth, claws, bones, bird feathers and eggs is considered a severe legal offence.
Retaining such items without a special ownership certificate from the forest department is a crime that attracts rigorous imprisonment. The sale, purchase and commercial exhibition of scheduled wildlife trophies are strictly and completely prohibited. Those found violating these laws will face a prison sentence ranging from three to seven years, along with a fine between Rs 25,000 and Rs 1 lakh.
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