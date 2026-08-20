ETV Bharat / entertainment

Actor Kishore Kumar Calls SIR 'Scam', Questions ECI's Transparency; Calls For Public Resistance

Actor Kishore Kumar (fourth from right) at the 'Cultural Resistance Against Vote Theft' program in Bengaluru on Thursday ( ETV Bharat )

Bengaluru: Actor Kishore Kumar on Thursday questioned the transparency and purpose of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, alleging that what should have been a routine administrative exercise now appeared to resemble a “scam”.

He was speaking at “Cultural Resistance Against Vote Theft”, a programme organised by the Nagarika Mata Kavalu Samiti at Gandhi Bhavan here.

"SIR should have been conducted as a normal administrative process. However, it now looks like a scam, and its objectives are becoming increasingly clear," Kishore said. He argued that public intervention becomes necessary when the transparency and credibility of the Election Commission of India (ECI) itself are being questioned.

Referring to changes in the process of appointing election commissioners, he said the selection committee previously included the Prime Minister, the Leader of the Opposition and the Chief Justice of India.

“A law was subsequently introduced to remove the Chief Justice of India from the committee. That marked the beginning of electoral corruption and amounted to a serious betrayal of the Constitution," he alleged.

Kishore claimed that voter manipulation had taken place during elections in several states. He further alleged that the scope of the exercise was later expanded through SIR to remove from the electoral rolls those considered unlikely to vote for the ruling party.