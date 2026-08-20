Actor Kishore Kumar Calls SIR 'Scam', Questions ECI's Transparency; Calls For Public Resistance
Kishore Kumar is second Kannada actor after Prakash Raj to openly oppose the Special Intensive Revision, which is conducted by the Election Commission of India.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : August 20, 2026 at 10:27 PM IST
Bengaluru: Actor Kishore Kumar on Thursday questioned the transparency and purpose of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, alleging that what should have been a routine administrative exercise now appeared to resemble a “scam”.
He was speaking at “Cultural Resistance Against Vote Theft”, a programme organised by the Nagarika Mata Kavalu Samiti at Gandhi Bhavan here.
"SIR should have been conducted as a normal administrative process. However, it now looks like a scam, and its objectives are becoming increasingly clear," Kishore said. He argued that public intervention becomes necessary when the transparency and credibility of the Election Commission of India (ECI) itself are being questioned.
Referring to changes in the process of appointing election commissioners, he said the selection committee previously included the Prime Minister, the Leader of the Opposition and the Chief Justice of India.
“A law was subsequently introduced to remove the Chief Justice of India from the committee. That marked the beginning of electoral corruption and amounted to a serious betrayal of the Constitution," he alleged.
Kishore claimed that voter manipulation had taken place during elections in several states. He further alleged that the scope of the exercise was later expanded through SIR to remove from the electoral rolls those considered unlikely to vote for the ruling party.
"Votes are being deleted arbitrarily through SIR, while the judiciary has described it as a process being conducted within the legal framework. This is a major tragedy for democracy. From whom, then, can citizens expect justice?” he asked.
Calling public resistance necessary, Kishore said citizens must question who is conducting SIR, what is being done through it and why. “How can we expect a transparent revision from election officials who draw salaries from the public but act against democracy to protect one party’s power?” he asked.
Nagarika Mata Kavalu Samiti members J.M. Veerasangaiah, artist Manjula, Shashiraj, Gowri Sirimane, Chandrashekhar Sorapalli and others attended the programme.
Kishore is the second Kannada actor after Prakash Raj to openly oppose the SIR. Prakash Raj had accused the ECI of doing a complete flip-flop over the alleged deletion of his name from the Bengaluru electoral roll during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in Karnataka.
Prakash said he had received a call from the commission’s office, admitting that it was a mistake. "Friends, saathiyon, a few questions to the Election Commission of Karnataka. Isn’t it true that you had put it on your website that my voter ID is permanently shifted?" the actor said.
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