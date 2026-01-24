ETV Bharat / entertainment

Actor Kamal R Khan Held For Firing At Residential Building In Mumbai

According to the police, two bullets were fired at Nalanda Society in the Oshiwara area of Andheri on January 18.

FILE- Actor Kamal Rashid Khan
FILE- Actor Kamal Rashid Khan (IANS)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : January 24, 2026 at 9:26 AM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Mumbai: Actor Kamal Rashid Khan, popularly known as KRK, was arrested on Saturday in connection with a two-round firing incident at a residential building in the western suburbs in Mumbai, police said.

Khan was brought to the Oshiwara police station for questioning late on Friday night, and in his statement, the actor admitted to firing two rounds using his licensed firearm, an official said. According to the police, two bullets were fired at Nalanda Society in the Oshiwara area of Andheri on January 18.

During the investigation, two bullets were found in the society premises — one on the second floor and another on the fourth floor. One of the flats belongs to a writer-director, while a model owns the other one, they said.

Initially, the police were unable to make any headway, as they couldn't find anything in the CCTV footage. However, a forensic analysis indicated that the bullets may have been fired from Khan's bungalow nearby, the official said.

The exact motive behind the firing is yet to be ascertained, he said. A case has been registered against the actor under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Arms Act, he added.

Also Read:

  1. Chhattisgarh Actor Mohit Sahu Booked For Assault, Woman Alleges Forced Marriage And Violence
  2. Anupam Kher Shocked After Son Sikandar Slaps Him Twice! - Video Inside

TAGGED:

MUMBAI
KAMAL R KHAN ARRESTED
ACTOR KAMAL R KHAN

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.