ETV Bharat / entertainment

Actor Kamal R Khan Held For Firing At Residential Building In Mumbai

Mumbai: Actor Kamal Rashid Khan, popularly known as KRK, was arrested on Saturday in connection with a two-round firing incident at a residential building in the western suburbs in Mumbai, police said.

Khan was brought to the Oshiwara police station for questioning late on Friday night, and in his statement, the actor admitted to firing two rounds using his licensed firearm, an official said. According to the police, two bullets were fired at Nalanda Society in the Oshiwara area of Andheri on January 18.

During the investigation, two bullets were found in the society premises — one on the second floor and another on the fourth floor. One of the flats belongs to a writer-director, while a model owns the other one, they said.