Jr NTR Discharged From KIMS Hospitals; Pictures Go Viral
The doctors sent Jr NTR home after his right shoulder surgery was successful.
Published : August 13, 2026 at 7:18 PM IST
Hyderabad: Actor Jr NTR has been discharged from KIMS Hospitals, Secunderabad, here. The doctors sent him home after his right shoulder surgery was successful.
The medical team revealed that his health is stable. Meanwhile, a photo of him with the doctors after the surgery has now surfaced. Fans sharing it are wishing Jr NTR a speedy recovery.
While doing gym exercises, Jr NTR recently injured his shoulder. When he consulted the doctors about this, they suggested that surgery was required. For this, he was admitted to KIMS Hospital on Tuesday.
The surgery was performed by a team of orthopaedic surgeons led by Dr RA Purnachandra Tejaswi, Dr Nithin Bejjanki, Dr Madhusudan Rao and Dr Srinivas Rao Surapaneni.
The doctors performed arthroscopic surgery. After recovering from the surgery, the doctors suggested that Jr NTR would need physiotherapy for a few days. He revealed that it may take two to three months to recover completely. Jr NTR thanked everyone who wished him a speedy recovery.
We’re pleased to share that actor N.T.R has been successfully discharged from KIMS Hospitals, Secunderabad, following a successful arthroscopic shoulder surgery led by Dr. R. A. Purnachandra Tejaswi, and Dr. Nithin Bejjanki.— KIMS Hospitals (@kimshospitals) August 13, 2026
He is doing well and will now continue with a… pic.twitter.com/Klp7IAL72s
The recovery period is also likely to affect the schedules of Jr NTR’s upcoming films. The actor is currently attached to an untitled film with KGF director Prashanth Neel, which is popularly referred to as Jr NTR Neel or Dragon. The film’s shooting plans will depend on Jr NTR’s recovery and medical clearance.
Jr NTR is also expected to return for Devara: Part 2, the sequel to his 2024 film Devara: Part 1, directed by Koratala Siva. The shooting schedule for the film had not been officially announced before his injury.
Jr NTR was last seen in War 2, which was released in 2025. He played the antagonist opposite Hrithik Roshan in the Ayan Mukerji directorial. Before that, he starred in Devara: Part 1. He also earned global recognition for his performance in RRR, which was released in 2022.
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