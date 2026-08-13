ETV Bharat / entertainment

Jr NTR Discharged From KIMS Hospitals; Pictures Go Viral

While doing gym exercises, Jr NTR recently injured his shoulder. When he consulted the doctors about this, they suggested that surgery was required. For this, he was admitted to KIMS Hospital on Tuesday.

The medical team revealed that his health is stable. Meanwhile, a photo of him with the doctors after the surgery has now surfaced. Fans sharing it are wishing Jr NTR a speedy recovery.

Hyderabad: Actor Jr NTR has been discharged from KIMS Hospitals, Secunderabad, here. The doctors sent him home after his right shoulder surgery was successful.

The surgery was performed by a team of orthopaedic surgeons led by Dr RA Purnachandra Tejaswi, Dr Nithin Bejjanki, Dr Madhusudan Rao and Dr Srinivas Rao Surapaneni.

The doctors performed arthroscopic surgery. After recovering from the surgery, the doctors suggested that Jr NTR would need physiotherapy for a few days. He revealed that it may take two to three months to recover completely. Jr NTR thanked everyone who wished him a speedy recovery.

The recovery period is also likely to affect the schedules of Jr NTR’s upcoming films. The actor is currently attached to an untitled film with KGF director Prashanth Neel, which is popularly referred to as Jr NTR Neel or Dragon. The film’s shooting plans will depend on Jr NTR’s recovery and medical clearance.

Jr NTR is also expected to return for Devara: Part 2, the sequel to his 2024 film Devara: Part 1, directed by Koratala Siva. The shooting schedule for the film had not been officially announced before his injury.

Jr NTR was last seen in War 2, which was released in 2025. He played the antagonist opposite Hrithik Roshan in the Ayan Mukerji directorial. Before that, he starred in Devara: Part 1. He also earned global recognition for his performance in RRR, which was released in 2022.