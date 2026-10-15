ETV Bharat / entertainment

Imran Khan Challenges Notice To Leave India Over Protest, Lawyer Says OCI Rules Allow Participation

Imran Khan Challenges Notice To Leave India Over Protest, Lawyer Says OCI Rules Allow Participation ( Photo: IANS )

Mumbai: Actor Imran Khan is set to approach the Bombay High Court against a notice asking him to leave India by October 28 for taking part in a protest in Mumbai. His lawyer has argued that no law or rule prevents Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholders from participating in a protest.

Khan, who is a US citizen and holds an OCI card, is likely to file a petition through his advocate, Zulfikar Memon of MZM Legal, by Friday or Monday. The petition will challenge the notice issued by the Mumbai Police, asking the 43-year-old actor to leave the country. His lawyer has described the action as "drastic".

Why Was Imran Khan Asked To Leave India? The action against Khan follows his detention on October 10 during a protest at Mumbai’s August Kranti Maidan. The demonstration was held against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Khan holds a US passport and participated in the protest in support of the agitation against the CEC. The authorities have initiated action against him under provisions of the Immigration and Foreigners Act, alleging that he took part in a protest despite not being an Indian citizen. However, his lawyer has argued that there is no provision in the law that stops an OCI cardholder from joining a protest. After his detention, Khan shared a picture on social media that appeared to show him sitting inside a police van. He captioned the post, "Apparently I’m going for a drive."