Imran Khan Challenges Notice To Leave India Over Protest, Lawyer Says OCI Rules Allow Participation
Imran Khan will approach the Bombay High Court against a notice asking him to leave India, as his lawyer argues OCI cardholders can join protests.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : October 15, 2026 at 4:00 PM IST
Mumbai: Actor Imran Khan is set to approach the Bombay High Court against a notice asking him to leave India by October 28 for taking part in a protest in Mumbai. His lawyer has argued that no law or rule prevents Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholders from participating in a protest.
Khan, who is a US citizen and holds an OCI card, is likely to file a petition through his advocate, Zulfikar Memon of MZM Legal, by Friday or Monday. The petition will challenge the notice issued by the Mumbai Police, asking the 43-year-old actor to leave the country. His lawyer has described the action as "drastic".
Why Was Imran Khan Asked To Leave India?
The action against Khan follows his detention on October 10 during a protest at Mumbai’s August Kranti Maidan. The demonstration was held against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
Khan holds a US passport and participated in the protest in support of the agitation against the CEC. The authorities have initiated action against him under provisions of the Immigration and Foreigners Act, alleging that he took part in a protest despite not being an Indian citizen.
However, his lawyer has argued that there is no provision in the law that stops an OCI cardholder from joining a protest.
After his detention, Khan shared a picture on social media that appeared to show him sitting inside a police van. He captioned the post, "Apparently I’m going for a drive."
Speaking to the media, the actor said he had attended the protest as a citizen of Mumbai and was not there to make any specific demands. He also questioned restrictions on people’s freedom of movement and their right to express their views.
Political Reactions To The Notice
The notice issued to Khan has also drawn reactions from political figures. CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke supported the actor and questioned the difference in how people are treated when they express political views.
In a post on X, Dipke wrote, "Mary Millben, an American, can speak in favour of the BJP. But Imran, an OCI cardholder, can’t say anything against the BJP."
Earlier, former BJP MP Kirit Somaiya had demanded Khan’s arrest and deportation over his participation in the protest. Somaiya alleged that the actor had violated OCI rules and visa conditions by taking part in what he described as an illegal political demonstration.
Somaiya also claimed that he had submitted evidence to the police about Khan’s speeches at the protest and his earlier remarks.
Khan, who has appeared in several Bollywood films, is the nephew of actor Aamir Khan. His proposed petition will challenge the notice directing him to leave India by October 28.
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