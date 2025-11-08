'Nobody Spoke Up... I Was Sidelined': Actor Gouri Kishan Opens Up On Facing Body-Shaming Questions
Actor Gouri G Kishan condemned a journalist's body-shaming remarks at her film Others' press meet, calling them "ridiculous" and harmful to women's mental health.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : November 8, 2025 at 1:34 PM IST
Hyderabad: Actor Gouri G Kishan, who predominantly appears in Tamil and Malayalam cinema, has reacted strongly against a journalist's "body-shaming" remarks made during a recent press event for her latest flick, Others. The actor described the incident as "ridiculous" and called for more accountability in professional spaces.
In an interaction with a news agency, Gouri recounted the uncomfortable exchange that took place at the event. She said, "My co-actor was asked, 'We see you picking her up in some romance sequences, how was her weight like?' The second question to the director was that it was a miscasting because the hero is so tall, and I am out of shape or short... He (the journalist asking the question) then defended it for a long time."
The 26-year-old cator further revealed that the journalist justified his questions by claiming they were "facts". Gouri expressed her disappointment at the lack of response from others present. She said, "For some people, women are just there and they shouldn't have an opinion. I was sidelined for the same reason. The fact that nobody spoke up is like everybody is ready to let go."
Highlighting the personal and psychological toll of such behaviour, she said, "What I want to do with my body is my choice. Such things can open up a lot of issues surrounding mental health, self-confidence, and self-esteem."
Following her statement, several celebrities and industry colleagues came out in support of Gouri, including Samyuktha Viswanathan, Khushbu Sundar, Radikaa Sarathkumar, Parvathy Thiruvothu, and filmmaker PA Ranjith.
The Chennai Press Club also issued a strong condemnation of the journalist's remarks. In an official statement, the organisation said, "Raising questions aimed at mocking or humiliating a woman artist over her physical appearance, especially in a professional forum meant to discuss a film, is highly unethical, indecent, and condemnable. The Chennai Press Club strongly denounces such behaviour and urges fellow journalists to call out and question individuals who conduct themselves in a sexist or disrespectful manner."
The incident occurred at the press meet for Others, Gouri's latest film directed by Abin Hariharan, in which she stars alongside Aditya Madhavan. The film also features Anju Kurian, Munishkanth Hareesh Peradi, Nandu Jagan, Mala Parvathy, and Vinoth Sagar. Others was released in theatres on November 7, 2025.
