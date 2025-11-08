ETV Bharat / entertainment

'Nobody Spoke Up... I Was Sidelined': Actor Gouri Kishan Opens Up On Facing Body-Shaming Questions

Hyderabad: Actor Gouri G Kishan, who predominantly appears in Tamil and Malayalam cinema, has reacted strongly against a journalist's "body-shaming" remarks made during a recent press event for her latest flick, Others. The actor described the incident as "ridiculous" and called for more accountability in professional spaces.

In an interaction with a news agency, Gouri recounted the uncomfortable exchange that took place at the event. She said, "My co-actor was asked, 'We see you picking her up in some romance sequences, how was her weight like?' The second question to the director was that it was a miscasting because the hero is so tall, and I am out of shape or short... He (the journalist asking the question) then defended it for a long time."

The 26-year-old cator further revealed that the journalist justified his questions by claiming they were "facts". Gouri expressed her disappointment at the lack of response from others present. She said, "For some people, women are just there and they shouldn't have an opinion. I was sidelined for the same reason. The fact that nobody spoke up is like everybody is ready to let go."

Highlighting the personal and psychological toll of such behaviour, she said, "What I want to do with my body is my choice. Such things can open up a lot of issues surrounding mental health, self-confidence, and self-esteem."