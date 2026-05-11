Actor Bharath Kanth Dies In Hyderabad Road Accident; Ashu Reddy, Others Mourn His Demise
Telugu actor and content creator Bharath Kanth died in a Hyderabad road accident, leaving fans and the Tollywood industry deeply shocked and heartbroken.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : May 11, 2026 at 2:48 PM IST
Hyderabad: The Telugu film industry is mourning the sudden death of actor and content creator Bharath Kanth, who lost his life in a road accident near Hyderabad on Sunday night. The 31-year-old actor died on the spot after the car he was travelling in reportedly rammed into a container truck on the Outer Ring Road near Adibatla. Another person travelling with him, identified as his friend G. Sai Trilok, also died in the accident.
According to police officials, the accident took place near Exit No. 12 under the limits of the Adibatla police station in Telangana. After receiving information about the crash, police rushed to the spot and shifted both bodies for postmortem examination. A case has been registered, and an investigation is currently underway to find out the exact circumstances that led to the accident.
Confirming the incident, Adibatla Inspector B. Ravi Kumar said, “When the car reached Exit Number 12, it rammed into a container truck. Bharat was driving the car. Both Bharat and his friend died on the spot in the horrific accident.”
Bharath Kanth was a native of Andhra Pradesh’s Nellore district and had built a strong fan following through both films and social media. Apart from acting, he was also a popular content creator known for sharing dance, acting and lifestyle videos online. He had more than 42,000 followers on Instagram and was especially loved by youngsters for his energetic content and cheerful personality. The actor appeared in films like Gramam and Tenant, where he played notable roles.
News of his sudden demise has left fans and members of the film fraternity heartbroken. Actress and former Bigg Boss Telugu contestant Ashu Reddy shared an emotional tribute on social media, calling Bharath one of her closest friends and “family.”
She wrote, “This is a personal loss to me. My best friend, my emergency contact, my family, my person is with Shivaya now. I never thought I would post something that will never reach you.. until i SEE YOU AGAIN, your smile and face will always be remembered.. You are alive to me, BHARATH KANTH- my best friend, you are irreplaceable to me!! With a heavy and broken heart, Goodbye Bharath @bharath_kanth."
Actress Chandhine Kaur also mourned his death and expressed shock over the tragic incident. On Bharath's last Instagram post, she commented, "This was your last post, and it was for me… and you were with me.. Ma, you have been the greatest thing that has happened in my life. I love you with all my heart and will still do always.. You will always be a part of me. I am tearing while typing, but rest in peace."
Bharath Kanth’s final Instagram post featured a photo of the actor from Bangkok with the caption, “Naan itha solliye aaganum.Nee avvalavu azhagu (I have to say this. You are very beautiful)!” Since the news of his death surfaced, fans have flooded the comments section with emotional messages and tributes, remembering the actor and praying for his soul.