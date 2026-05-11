ETV Bharat / entertainment

Actor Bharath Kanth Dies In Hyderabad Road Accident; Ashu Reddy, Others Mourn His Demise

Hyderabad: The Telugu film industry is mourning the sudden death of actor and content creator Bharath Kanth, who lost his life in a road accident near Hyderabad on Sunday night. The 31-year-old actor died on the spot after the car he was travelling in reportedly rammed into a container truck on the Outer Ring Road near Adibatla. Another person travelling with him, identified as his friend G. Sai Trilok, also died in the accident.

According to police officials, the accident took place near Exit No. 12 under the limits of the Adibatla police station in Telangana. After receiving information about the crash, police rushed to the spot and shifted both bodies for postmortem examination. A case has been registered, and an investigation is currently underway to find out the exact circumstances that led to the accident.

Confirming the incident, Adibatla Inspector B. Ravi Kumar said, “When the car reached Exit Number 12, it rammed into a container truck. Bharat was driving the car. Both Bharat and his friend died on the spot in the horrific accident.”

Bharath Kanth was a native of Andhra Pradesh’s Nellore district and had built a strong fan following through both films and social media. Apart from acting, he was also a popular content creator known for sharing dance, acting and lifestyle videos online. He had more than 42,000 followers on Instagram and was especially loved by youngsters for his energetic content and cheerful personality. The actor appeared in films like Gramam and Tenant, where he played notable roles.