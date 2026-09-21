Abhishek Pathak Reveals How Drishyam 3 Was Saved After Akshaye Khanna Quit 7 Days Before Shoot
Abhishek Pathak reveals how Drishyam 3 continued after Akshaye Khanna quit seven days before filming, with Jaideep Ahlawat joining at short notice.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : September 21, 2026 at 5:33 PM IST
Hyderabad: The third and final part of the Drishyam franchise faced a major change just days before the cameras were set to roll. Akshaye Khanna, who was part of the film’s announced cast, exited the project around a week before filming was scheduled to begin. While reports at the time linked his exit to financial differences, the exact details of what happened have remained unclear.
For director Abhishek Pathak, Akshaye’s exit meant making quick changes without delaying the shoot. The filmmaker had to find a replacement, rewrite parts of the script and prepare the new actor in just a few days.
Speaking about that difficult week, Abhishek said there was no panic, but the team was unhappy with how things had unfolded. “I won’t say panic, but we were not happy with the whole idea. I thought, ‘Ye kya tareeka hua (What is this)?’” he said during an interaction with a webloid.
The makers soon approached Jaideep Ahlawat to take over the role. According to Abhishek, the actor came on board within just a few days. However, instead of simply giving Jaideep the same character, the filmmaker decided to change the character to suit the actor.
Abhishek contacted Jaideep, who asked whether it was only a casting change or if the character itself was being changed. The filmmaker told him that he was rewriting the character. Jaideep then read the new material and agreed to be part of the film. The entire process, from the casting decision to the rewritten character, happened within five to six days.
With only seven days left before filming, Abhishek had another major decision to make. He could either postpone the shoot or continue with the new plan. He chose to continue.
The filmmaker explained that the film’s set was already ready and more than 200 people were connected to the production. Many members of the crew, including the cinematographer and production designers, had blocked their dates for the film. Daily-wage workers such as light assistants and spot boys also depended on the shoot for their earnings.
The dates of the main actors were another reason behind the decision. Since several actors had other films lined up, postponing the shoot could have created a much bigger scheduling problem. “The tough part was the call to continue, to just tell the team: ‘Hold on, don’t cancel anything. We will do it’,” Abhishek said.
Jaideep was not completely new to Abhishek. The filmmaker knew him socially, while Jaideep’s first film, Aakrosh, had been produced by Abhishek’s father, Kumar Mangat Pathak.
However, joining a major franchise at such short notice was still a challenge for Jaideep. He did not have months to prepare for the part. The actor had only a few readings, a look test and a short period to understand the character before shooting.
Abhishek said both he and Jaideep had to rely on each other during the process. Jaideep eventually became part of the film smoothly despite the last-minute change.
Even after shooting began, Abhishek continued to make changes where he felt they were needed. Jaideep’s introduction scene was first filmed in Goa but was later shot again in Mumbai.
The director felt the first version was not working as well as it could. Since the scene had been written at the last minute, he decided it needed improvement. Jaideep supported the decision and allowed the filmmaker to make the changes.
Abhishek believes that the pressure of the situation eventually helped shape the character. With Drishyam being a successful franchise, the team also had to maintain the standard expected from the previous films.
Titled Drishyam: The Conclusion, the third and final film brings back Ajay Devgn as Vijay Salgaonkar. Tabu, Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav and Kamlesh Sawant are also returning.
Jaideep Ahlawat has joined the cast along with new additions Prakash Raj and Saurabh Shukla. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on October 2, 2026.