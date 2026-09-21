ETV Bharat / entertainment

Abhishek Pathak Reveals How Drishyam 3 Was Saved After Akshaye Khanna Quit 7 Days Before Shoot

Hyderabad: The third and final part of the Drishyam franchise faced a major change just days before the cameras were set to roll. Akshaye Khanna, who was part of the film’s announced cast, exited the project around a week before filming was scheduled to begin. While reports at the time linked his exit to financial differences, the exact details of what happened have remained unclear.

For director Abhishek Pathak, Akshaye’s exit meant making quick changes without delaying the shoot. The filmmaker had to find a replacement, rewrite parts of the script and prepare the new actor in just a few days.

Speaking about that difficult week, Abhishek said there was no panic, but the team was unhappy with how things had unfolded. “I won’t say panic, but we were not happy with the whole idea. I thought, ‘Ye kya tareeka hua (What is this)?’” he said during an interaction with a webloid.

The makers soon approached Jaideep Ahlawat to take over the role. According to Abhishek, the actor came on board within just a few days. However, instead of simply giving Jaideep the same character, the filmmaker decided to change the character to suit the actor.

Abhishek contacted Jaideep, who asked whether it was only a casting change or if the character itself was being changed. The filmmaker told him that he was rewriting the character. Jaideep then read the new material and agreed to be part of the film. The entire process, from the casting decision to the rewritten character, happened within five to six days.

With only seven days left before filming, Abhishek had another major decision to make. He could either postpone the shoot or continue with the new plan. He chose to continue.

The filmmaker explained that the film’s set was already ready and more than 200 people were connected to the production. Many members of the crew, including the cinematographer and production designers, had blocked their dates for the film. Daily-wage workers such as light assistants and spot boys also depended on the shoot for their earnings.