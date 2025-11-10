ETV Bharat / entertainment

Abhishek Bachchan Mourns The Loss Of Longtime Makeup Artist Whose Feet He Would Touch Before First shot

He wrote, "Ashok dada and I have worked together for over 27 years. He has been doing my make-up since my very first film. He wasn't just a part of my team, he was part of my family. His elder brother Deepak has been my father's make-up man for close to 50 years. (sic)"

Hyderabad: Abhishek Bachchan is heartbroken over the death of his makeup artist and dear friend, Ashok Sawant. They had worked together for 27 years. Abhishek took to Instagram and shared two pictures with his "Ashok dada," calling him family.

The actor said that Ashok had not been well for some time. "The last couple of years he was ailing so couldn't always be on set with me. But whenever I was shooting, there wasn't a single day he wouldn't check on me. Making sure his assistant was taking care of how my make-up was done. He was the most loving, gentle and affable person. Always a smile on his face, a ready warm embrace and some amazing namkeen chivda or bhakar wadi tucked away in his bag," he added.

Abhishek shared that Ashok passed away last night after a long illness. Recalling their bond, he wrote, "He was the first person whose feet I would touch and take his blessings whenever I gave my first shot of a new film. From now on I will have to look up to the heavens and know that you'll be looking down and blessing me."

He ended his post with an emotional note: "Thank you dada, for your love, your care, your dignity, your talent and for your smile. It's heartbreaking to even think of going to work and knowing that you won't be with me. I pray you are in peace and I look forward to the bear-hug when we meet again. Rest in peace and happiness Ashok Sawant. (Om emoji) Shanti."