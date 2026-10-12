Aamir Khan's Niece Zayn Marie Shows Injury Marks After Detention; Vijay Varma, Huma Qureshi Back Protest
Zayn Marie showed injury marks after detention during a Mumbai protest, while Imran Khan, Lekha Washington, Huma Qureshi and Vijay Varma shared updates and support.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : October 12, 2026 at 8:17 AM IST
Hyderabad: Actor Zayn Marie, niece of Aamir Khan, has shared a video showing injury marks on her arms, fingers and legs following her temporary detention by the Mumbai Police during a protest at August Kranti Maidan. Actors Imran Khan and Lekha Washington, who were also detained alongside her on Saturday, were released after a few hours. Meanwhile, actors Huma Qureshi and Vijay Varma have voiced their support for the protests demanding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation.
Zayn Marie Shows Injury Marks After Detention
On Sunday, Zayn took to Instagram to share a reel in which she showed marks on different parts of her body. In the video, she faced the camera and said, "Do not scare us so much that no fear is left in the first place." She captioned the post, "she exposes (the state) on the internet." Zayn had earlier shared a picture from inside the police van, where she was seated beside Imran and Lekha. The picture carried the slogan "INQUILAAB ZINDABAAD." Imran was seen smiling and making a peace sign.
Zayn also shared a light-hearted video from inside the van, asking Imran whether he had ever been to jail. He smiled and suggested that, given the situation, there were chances of it happening. Lekha, meanwhile, posted videos updating followers about their situation. In one clip, she said, "The cops are not letting us go home. We are randomly walking on the road. They are not letting us catch any car or any vehicle to go home."
In another video, she reassured viewers, saying, "I am trying to say that we are all safe, we are all fine and we are all on our way home." She later shared an Instagram Story showing herself hugging Imran and Zayn after they returned home.
Vijay Varma, Huma Qureshi Support Protesters
The detention has also drawn reactions from other members of the film industry. Vijay Varma took a sarcastic dig at the situation through an Instagram post featuring Gyanesh Kumar. The image carried the words "The face of free and fair election" and "Saving Private Gyan", referencing the Hollywood film Saving Private Ryan. Vijay captioned the post, "Happy to the see the forces joining together to save our national hero. Protect him at ANY cost🙏🏻."
Huma Qureshi also spoke out against the detention of protesters, stressing the importance of peaceful dissent in a democracy. "We are the world's largest democracy. The right to peaceful protest and the demand for accountability are fundamental democratic rights, not favours granted by those in power," she wrote. She further wrote, "Patriotism is not blind silence. Democracy is not blind obedience. And dissent is not anti-national. The world is watching. We must do better. Jai Hind."
About The Protest
The protest was organised by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), which has been demanding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The Mumbai Police said permission had not been granted for the gathering at August Kranti Maidan, citing Bombay High Court directions restricting protests to Azad Maidan. Police also said more than 400 people had been detained.
CJP workers, however, claimed they had emailed the police seeking permission but received no response. Similar demonstrations took place in Delhi, where CJP leaders and other protesters were detained before being released. The protests have brought renewed attention to demands for accountability over the electoral roll revision exercise.