ETV Bharat / entertainment

Aamir Khan's Niece Zayn Marie Shows Injury Marks After Detention; Vijay Varma, Huma Qureshi Back Protest

Hyderabad: Actor Zayn Marie, niece of Aamir Khan, has shared a video showing injury marks on her arms, fingers and legs following her temporary detention by the Mumbai Police during a protest at August Kranti Maidan. Actors Imran Khan and Lekha Washington, who were also detained alongside her on Saturday, were released after a few hours. Meanwhile, actors Huma Qureshi and Vijay Varma have voiced their support for the protests demanding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation.

On Sunday, Zayn took to Instagram to share a reel in which she showed marks on different parts of her body. In the video, she faced the camera and said, "Do not scare us so much that no fear is left in the first place." She captioned the post, "she exposes (the state) on the internet." Zayn had earlier shared a picture from inside the police van, where she was seated beside Imran and Lekha. The picture carried the slogan "INQUILAAB ZINDABAAD." Imran was seen smiling and making a peace sign.

Zayn also shared a light-hearted video from inside the van, asking Imran whether he had ever been to jail. He smiled and suggested that, given the situation, there were chances of it happening. Lekha, meanwhile, posted videos updating followers about their situation. In one clip, she said, "The cops are not letting us go home. We are randomly walking on the road. They are not letting us catch any car or any vehicle to go home."

In another video, she reassured viewers, saying, "I am trying to say that we are all safe, we are all fine and we are all on our way home." She later shared an Instagram Story showing herself hugging Imran and Zayn after they returned home.

Vijay Varma, Huma Qureshi Support Protesters