Aamir Khan To Headline Ashneer Grover Biopic? Buzz Grows Amid Past Feud With Salman Khan
Reports suggest Aamir Khan may headline Ashneer Grover's biopic. The buzz grows amid Grover's controversies and past feud with Salman Khan.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : April 21, 2026 at 12:24 PM IST
Hyderabad: A new biopic may be brewing in Bollywood, and this time the spotlight is on entrepreneur Ashneer Grover. Media reports suggest that Aamir Khan could headline a film based on the life of the BharatPe co-founder, with Shraddha Kapoor reportedly being considered the female lead. While there has been no official confirmation from the makers yet, the casting chatter has already sparked curiosity, especially given Ashneer's controversial public persona and his past spat with Salman Khan.
According to reports, Aamir Khan has shown interest in the script and the project is said to be in the pre-production stage. A source was quoted saying to a newswire, "Aamir has read it and loved it; he is doing this film. It's in the pre-production stage. It's also very relatable as Ashneer is an extremely popular figure with today's audience." The film is reportedly being written and directed by Rahul Mody, who has previously worked on Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, and Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar.
Shraddha Kapoor's name has also surfaced as the female lead. Reports claim that her casting was finalised early in the process. An insider told a news daily, "It was decided early on that Shraddha would play the female lead. She has seen the screenplay develop up close." However, neither the actors nor the makers have made any official announcement regarding the project.
The development becomes even more interesting considering Ashneer Grover had earlier hinted that a film on his life was in the works. After the success of his autobiography Doglapan: The Hard Truth about Life and Start-Ups, he had posted, "While I have even more intense stories (stranger than fiction) for Doglapan 2.0, we are busy working on the MOVIE for now. Stay tuned." His comment had already triggered speculation about a possible biopic.
Ashneer's journey from fintech founder to pop culture figure makes for a dramatic narrative. He gained widespread fame after appearing as a judge on Shark Tank India, where his blunt remarks and sharp criticism became viral moments. Over time, his outspoken nature also led to several controversies, including his well-known feud with Salman Khan.
The tension between Ashneer and Salman dates back to an alleged incident during an advertisement shoot. The issue resurfaced when Ashneer appeared on Bigg Boss, where Salman confronted him on national television. The controversy continued when Ashneer took a sarcastic dig after reportedly receiving a wild card invite for Bigg Boss. He wrote, "Haha! Salman bhai se toh pooch le. Main toh free ho jaunga tab tak. Yeh 'mail merge' kisi ka toh naukri khayega"(Haha! At least ask Salman Bhai. I'll be free by then. This 'Mail Merge' is definitely going to cost someone their job). The remark once again brought their strained dynamic into the spotlight.
Amid this backdrop, reports of another superstar, Aamir Khan, potentially portraying Ashneer add to the intrigue. If confirmed, it would mark Aamir's return to the biopic space after working on multiple real-life stories. He is also reportedly involved in a biopic on Dadasaheb Phalke. Meanwhile, Shraddha Kapoor has a packed slate, with projects like Eetha and Naagin lined up.