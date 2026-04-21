ETV Bharat / entertainment

Aamir Khan To Headline Ashneer Grover Biopic? Buzz Grows Amid Past Feud With Salman Khan

Hyderabad: A new biopic may be brewing in Bollywood, and this time the spotlight is on entrepreneur Ashneer Grover. Media reports suggest that Aamir Khan could headline a film based on the life of the BharatPe co-founder, with Shraddha Kapoor reportedly being considered the female lead. While there has been no official confirmation from the makers yet, the casting chatter has already sparked curiosity, especially given Ashneer's controversial public persona and his past spat with Salman Khan.

According to reports, Aamir Khan has shown interest in the script and the project is said to be in the pre-production stage. A source was quoted saying to a newswire, "Aamir has read it and loved it; he is doing this film. It's in the pre-production stage. It's also very relatable as Ashneer is an extremely popular figure with today's audience." The film is reportedly being written and directed by Rahul Mody, who has previously worked on Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, and Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar.

Shraddha Kapoor's name has also surfaced as the female lead. Reports claim that her casting was finalised early in the process. An insider told a news daily, "It was decided early on that Shraddha would play the female lead. She has seen the screenplay develop up close." However, neither the actors nor the makers have made any official announcement regarding the project.