Aamir Khan Thanks Arijit Singh For Bringing Heart To Ek Din Music After Singer Announced Retirement
Aamir Khan thanked Arijit Singh for bringing heart to Ek Din's music. He said four days at the singer's home felt "magical".
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : February 9, 2026 at 5:54 PM IST
Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan has shared a warm message for singer Arijit Singh after spending time with him and his family, thanking the musician for his contribution to the upcoming film Ek Din. The superstar said the days he spent at Arijit's home felt "magical".
On Monday, production house Aamir Khan Productions shared a picture featuring Aamir and Arijit on its Instagram handle. In the photo, Arijit is seen sitting with his guitar alongside Aamir. The caption read, "Thank you, Arijit, for bringing so much heart to the music of Ek Din." The image also carried a personal message from Aamir that read, "Thank you, Arijit, for lending your voice to our film Ek Din. The four days spent with you, your family and your team felt magical. Love, a."
Aamir had recently visited Arijit's home in Jiaganj, Murshidabad, West Bengal. Some fans believed the meeting was about Arijit's sudden decision to step away from playback singing, while others thought it was connected to a professional collaboration. The message shared by Aamir has now made it clear that Arijit has worked on the music of Ek Din.
The romantic film stars Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi in key roles. A teaser of the film shows the lead pair going on dates, travelling through hilly areas, sharing quiet moments in snowy weather, and also appearing tense in a few scenes. Sai plays a character named Meera, while Junaid's character name has not been revealed yet. The visuals suggest an old-school love story.
Arijit had announced on January 27 that he would not accept new playback singing assignments. In his note, he wrote, "Hello. Happy New Year to all. I want to thank you all for giving me so much love all these years as listeners. I am happy to announce that I am not going to take any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on. I am calling it quits. It was a wonderful journey." He also assured fans, "So, you might get some releases this year."
Despite his announcement, Arijit continues to stay active with live performances. He recently performed in Kolkata at Anoushka Shankar's concert, singing the Bengali classic Maya Bhora Raati along with Anoushka and percussionist Bickram Ghosh.
Arijit has shared a long association with Aamir Khan's films. He earlier sang Naina in Dangal and later delivered Tere Hawaale and Phir Na Aisi Raat Aayegi in Laal Singh Chaddha.
