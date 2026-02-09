ETV Bharat / entertainment

Aamir Khan Thanks Arijit Singh For Bringing Heart To Ek Din Music After Singer Announced Retirement

Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan has shared a warm message for singer Arijit Singh after spending time with him and his family, thanking the musician for his contribution to the upcoming film Ek Din. The superstar said the days he spent at Arijit's home felt "magical".

On Monday, production house Aamir Khan Productions shared a picture featuring Aamir and Arijit on its Instagram handle. In the photo, Arijit is seen sitting with his guitar alongside Aamir. The caption read, "Thank you, Arijit, for bringing so much heart to the music of Ek Din." The image also carried a personal message from Aamir that read, "Thank you, Arijit, for lending your voice to our film Ek Din. The four days spent with you, your family and your team felt magical. Love, a."

Aamir had recently visited Arijit's home in Jiaganj, Murshidabad, West Bengal. Some fans believed the meeting was about Arijit's sudden decision to step away from playback singing, while others thought it was connected to a professional collaboration. The message shared by Aamir has now made it clear that Arijit has worked on the music of Ek Din.