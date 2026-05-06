ETV Bharat / entertainment

'Never Going To Outgrow': Aamir Khan's Son Junaid Says It Will Take A Lifetime To Match His Father

Hyderabad: Aamir Khan has been a dominant force in Hindi cinema for over three decades, and now his son Junaid Khan is slowly finding his own space in the industry. However, Junaid recently admitted that stepping out of his father’s shadow is not something he expects to happen anytime soon.

In a candid chat with his Ek Din co-star Sai Pallavi, Junaid spoke honestly about living with the identity of being Aamir Khan’s son. When asked if he ever felt an identity crisis, the young actor shared a grounded and realistic perspective. “The shadow of being Aamir Khan's son, you are never going to outgrow. It's neither positive nor negative. He's been a star for 35 years. I am not competing with it anytime soon. It will take me a lifetime to get there. So for the foreseeable future, no matter how well I do, I'll always be Aamir Khan's son,” he said.

Rather than feeling burdened, Junaid seems to have accepted this reality with maturity. He made it clear that he is not trying to compete with his father but instead wants to focus on his own journey. The actor added that his main goal is simple: to be part of film sets that are enjoyable and to work on projects he genuinely connects with. He also mentioned that his experience working on Maharaj was especially positive.