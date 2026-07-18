ETV Bharat / entertainment

Aamir Khan Receives Alleged Death Threat From Lawrence Bishnoi Gang, Police Checking Authenticity

Hyderabad: Aamir Khan has reportedly received a death threat that is allegedly linked to jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang. The threat is said to have been shared through a social media post and a voice note. However, Mumbai Police have not confirmed whether the threat is genuine and are currently verifying the material.

According to reports, neither Aamir Khan nor his team has filed an official complaint with the Mumbai Police so far.

As per a report by a newswire, the alleged threat was posted from social media accounts linked to Arzu Bishnoi and Tyson Bishnoi, who are claimed to be associates of Lawrence Bishnoi. In the post, Aamir Khan was accused of promoting "love jihad" because of his personal life and marriages.

The message also carried a warning, saying, "We promise our brothers, sisters, and fellow citizens that whoever promotes such disgraceful acts will be dealt with in our own way. Those who are encouraging this in the name of stardom will be silenced."

Apart from targeting Aamir Khan, the post also referred to the alleged kidnapping, trafficking and sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl in Rajasthan’s Sri Ganganagar last month. While it praised the administration for taking quick action in the case, it also warned political leaders who were allegedly trying to protect some of the accused.