Aamir Khan Receives Alleged Death Threat From Lawrence Bishnoi Gang, Police Checking Authenticity
Aamir Khan has reportedly received an alleged death threat linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Mumbai Police are verifying the social media post.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : July 18, 2026 at 2:41 PM IST
Hyderabad: Aamir Khan has reportedly received a death threat that is allegedly linked to jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang. The threat is said to have been shared through a social media post and a voice note. However, Mumbai Police have not confirmed whether the threat is genuine and are currently verifying the material.
According to reports, neither Aamir Khan nor his team has filed an official complaint with the Mumbai Police so far.
As per a report by a newswire, the alleged threat was posted from social media accounts linked to Arzu Bishnoi and Tyson Bishnoi, who are claimed to be associates of Lawrence Bishnoi. In the post, Aamir Khan was accused of promoting "love jihad" because of his personal life and marriages.
The message also carried a warning, saying, "We promise our brothers, sisters, and fellow citizens that whoever promotes such disgraceful acts will be dealt with in our own way. Those who are encouraging this in the name of stardom will be silenced."
Apart from targeting Aamir Khan, the post also referred to the alleged kidnapping, trafficking and sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl in Rajasthan’s Sri Ganganagar last month. While it praised the administration for taking quick action in the case, it also warned political leaders who were allegedly trying to protect some of the accused.
The message further said, "This is our first and final warning: anyone who was even one per cent involved in the crime against that innocent girl and manages to escape the law will be punished by us. Those political leaders attempting to shield them should immediately stop interfering; otherwise they will face the same fate as those they are protecting. Show some humanity."
The post ended by paying tribute to two people identified as "martyred brothers" Parvesh and Himanshu. It added, "We will not let your sacrifice go in vain. Our enemies will receive a fitting reply."
Meanwhile, according to another report shared by a newswire, Mumbai Police and the Cyber Cell have started examining the social media post and the alleged voice note after they began circulating online. Officials are checking whether the Facebook account and the audio clip are genuine and whether they have any real connection to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.
As of now, there is no official confirmation that the threat is authentic or that it was actually issued by members of the Bishnoi gang. Police are expected to take further action only after completing the verification process. Reports also state that Aamir Khan and his team have not yet approached the police with a formal complaint.
Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang has made headlines several times for allegedly targeting Bollywood actor Salman Khan. The gang has repeatedly linked its anger towards the actor to the 1998 blackbuck hunting case during the shooting of Hum Saath Saath Hain. Over the years, Salman has received multiple threats, and in April 2024, the gang also claimed responsibility for the firing outside his Mumbai residence.
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