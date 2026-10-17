A Girl's Rejection Made Aamir Khan Shave His Head Before His Bollywood Debut
Aamir Khan revealed that he shaved his head after a girl he loved rejected him, calling his reaction childish while respecting her decision.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : October 17, 2026 at 5:53 PM IST
Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Aamir Khan once shaved his head after a girl he loved told him that she did not love him. The actor later opened up about this personal experience during his appearance on the popular talk show Rendezvous With Simi Garewal. Interestingly, the incident took place just before he made his Bollywood debut.
At the time, many people believed that Aamir had shaved his head for a film. However, the actor revealed that his decision had nothing to do with a movie. Instead, it was his way of reacting to heartbreak after the girl he loved turned him down.
Speaking to Simi Garewal, Aamir explained why he had made that decision. "A lot of people think I shaved my head for the film, when in fact I shaved my head for some other reason altogether," he said.
The Dangal actor then shared the story behind his decision, admitting that he had acted out of emotion after the relationship did not work out. "I lost a girl I loved. I mean, one day she told me that she didn’t love me, and so as a reaction, I went and shaved my head off. Quite a childish and immature thing to do, but that’s why I did it then," Aamir recalled.
He also spoke about what happened when filmmaker Ketan Mehta contacted him for a meeting around that time. Aamir went to meet the filmmaker, who was surprised to see his new look and asked him, "Where’s your hair?"
During the conversation, Simi described Aamir as a ‘very intense lover’. The actor agreed with her observation, saying, "Yeah, I guess so. Sounds like it."
Aamir also explained that he understood the girl’s decision to end the relationship. He said that if someone did not feel loved or valued in a relationship, their choice deserved respect.
"If you’re having a relationship for a fair amount of time, and you know if she didn’t feel that she loved me or valued me, that was something that I completely respect, and till today I do respect that decision of hers," he said.
Speaking of Aamir Khan’s personal life, he has been married twice before. He married Reena Dutta in 1986, and the couple has two children, son Junaid Khan and daughter Ira Khan. They separated in 2002. In 2005, Aamir married filmmaker Kiran Rao. They have a son, Azad Rao Khan, together. The couple announced their separation in 2021.
Aamir later began a relationship with Gauri Spratt. The actor introduced her publicly in March 2025, and the two registered their marriage on July 5, 2025.
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