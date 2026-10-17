ETV Bharat / entertainment

A Girl's Rejection Made Aamir Khan Shave His Head Before His Bollywood Debut

Aamir Khan Once Went Bald After A Girl He Loved Turned Him Down ( Photo: IANS )

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Aamir Khan once shaved his head after a girl he loved told him that she did not love him. The actor later opened up about this personal experience during his appearance on the popular talk show Rendezvous With Simi Garewal. Interestingly, the incident took place just before he made his Bollywood debut.

At the time, many people believed that Aamir had shaved his head for a film. However, the actor revealed that his decision had nothing to do with a movie. Instead, it was his way of reacting to heartbreak after the girl he loved turned him down.

Speaking to Simi Garewal, Aamir explained why he had made that decision. "A lot of people think I shaved my head for the film, when in fact I shaved my head for some other reason altogether," he said. The Dangal actor then shared the story behind his decision, admitting that he had acted out of emotion after the relationship did not work out. "I lost a girl I loved. I mean, one day she told me that she didn’t love me, and so as a reaction, I went and shaved my head off. Quite a childish and immature thing to do, but that’s why I did it then," Aamir recalled. He also spoke about what happened when filmmaker Ketan Mehta contacted him for a meeting around that time. Aamir went to meet the filmmaker, who was surprised to see his new look and asked him, "Where’s your hair?"