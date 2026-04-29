ETV Bharat / entertainment

Aamir Khan Gets Candid On Love With Gauri Spratt: 'Ab Jaake Main Mukammal Hua Hu'

"I am very fortunate that I met Gauri," Aamir said, adding, "She is great, I feel at peace with her… Mujhe lagta hai ab jaake main mukammal hua hu (I feel complete today)." His words reflect a quiet contentment, something the actor admits he has found after a long journey of personal growth.

Hyderabad: Actor Aamir Khan opened up about a new phase in his personal life, sharing how his relationship with girlfriend Gauri Spratt has brought him a deep sense of peace and fulfillment. In a recent interview to a newswire, the actor spoke candidly about love, past relationships, and the lessons he has learned over the years.

Aamir also acknowledged his past relationships with ex-wives Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao. He described both bonds as deep and meaningful, even though they eventually did not work out. Rather than viewing them with regret, he sees them as important chapters that shaped who he is today. The actor stressed that he does not believe in perfection. According to him, mistakes are a natural part of life. "Everyone makes mistakes. What matters is that you recognise and accept them," he shared, adding that this mindset has helped him evolve both as a person and as an artist.

Aamir Khan with his girlfriend Gauri Spratt (Photo: ANI)

One of Aamir's biggest regrets, he admitted, is not spending enough time with his family. For decades, he was completely immersed in his work. "I was only addicted to work, filmmaking and acting for 30-35 years," he said. It was during the Covid-19 pandemic, when work came to a halt, that he had time to reflect. "I realised that I had lost many things, and this time would not come again," Aamir said. Since then, he has been trying to correct that mistake by prioritising relationships and spending more time with loved ones.

Aamir introduced Gauri Spratt to the media on his 60th birthday last year, and the two have since been seen together at several events. On the professional side, Aamir was last seen in Sitaare Zameen Par following the setback of Laal Singh Chaddha. He also made a cameo in Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos. He is now awaiting the release of his production Ek Din, starring his son Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi, which is set to hit theatres on May 1.