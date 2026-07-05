ETV Bharat / entertainment

Aamir Khan Marries Longtime Partner Gauri Spratt In Intimate Ceremony

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan and his partner Gauri Spratt tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at their residence, in Bandra, Mumbai on Sunday, July 5, 2026. ( PTI )

Mumbai: Actor Aamir Khan on Sunday married longtime partner Gauri Spratt in an intimate ceremony held at his residence here, which was attended by close family members and friends from the film industry.

Despite heavy rainfall in the city, the wedding preparations continued as planned and close friends from the industry, including "Lagaan" filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker, comedian-actor Vir Das, cricketer Irfan Pathan, businessman Mukesh Ambani and others marked their presence at the wedding.

The ceremony was a simple affair, judging by the photo shared by the actor's team. The photo shows Aamir signing the marriage document with Pratt, surrounded by family. Pratt's son is sitting between the couple, while Azad is sitting alongside the actor.