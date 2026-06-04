ETV Bharat / entertainment

Aamir Khan Confirms Wedding Reports, Reveals When He and Gauri Spratt Are Tying The Knot

The actor now broke his silence on the wedding. Speaking to a webloid, Khan confirmed that the speculation surrounding his marriage is true. Confirming July 5 as the big day, Aamir also revealed that he is currently not in the country and is travelling in the US.

Hyderabad: Superstar Aamir Khan has confirmed reports of his July wedding with partner Gauri Spratt. The 61-year-old is all set to take the plunge yet again. Reports of Aamir and Gauri's wedding went rife after a source close to the actor revealed that the couple would be exchanging wedding vows on July 5 this year in a low-key ceremony at his home in Mumbai.

Aamir-Gauri's wedding is reported to be an extremely intimate affair. The two have reportedly opted for a registered marriage marked by the presence of family members and a few close friends. It is also being said that they will not be hosting a reception for members of the film industry.

Ever since making their relationship official, Gauri has been spotted with Aamir on several occasions. Aamir officially introduced Gauri to the media on his 60th birthday last March. During an interaction with the press, the actor, known for his candid nature, hosted a fun meet-and-greet ahead of his birthday celebrations and revealed that he had found love once again. He also shared that while they had been friends for over two decades, they developed romantic feelings for each other only recently.

For those unaware, Aamir was previously married to Reena Dutta, with whom he has two children, Junaid and Ira Khan. Reena and Aamir went their separate ways in 2002. Later, in 2005, Aamir married Kiran Rao, with whom he has a son, Azad Rao Khan. Aamir and Kiran also parted ways in 2021. This will be Aamir's third marriage, while it will be Gauri's second. She has a son from her previous marriage.

On the work front, Aamir was last seen on screen in the 2025 release Sitaare Zameen Par. He currently seems more focused on producing than acting. However, the actor gave fans a sigh of relief on his 61st birthday when he revealed that he has locked a couple of scripts for his acting projects and will announce them at the appropriate time.