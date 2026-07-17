ETV Bharat / entertainment

Aamir Khan Clarifies 3 Idiots' Rancho Wasn't Inspired By Sonam Wangchuk: 'That Is A Misconception'

Aamir attended the festival for a special screening of Lagaan, which marked 25 years of the Oscar-nominated film. During an interactive session with the audience, he was asked about Sonam Wangchuk, whose name has often been linked to 3 Idiots, and about the activist's ongoing protest. Responding to the question, Aamir said the popular belief was not true. "No, that is not true actually. That is a misconception," he said.

Hyderabad: Bollywood star Aamir Khan has finally addressed the long-standing belief that his iconic 3 Idiots character, Phunsukh Wangdu AKA Rancho, was inspired by Ladakh-based education reformer and climate activist Sonam Wangchuk. Speaking at the London Indian Film Festival, the actor dismissed the claim, calling it a "misconception," while also expressing concern over Wangchuk's health as he continues his indefinite hunger strike.

The actor explained that neither he nor the makers of 3 Idiots knew Sonam Wangchuk while the film was being made. He also referred to a recent video by co-star Omi Vaidya, who played Chatur Ramalingam, saying the actor may have believed the connection but it was factually incorrect. "I didn't know about Mr Sonam at that time when we were doing the film. Neither Rajkumar Hirani nor writer Abhijat Joshi knew him. Maybe that's what Chatur was thinking, but he's wrong," Aamir said.

He added that Sonam Wangchuk's work should be respected on its own merit and does not need to be linked to 3 Idiots. "What Mr Sonam is doing is good work in any case. He doesn't have to be based on a character from 3 Idiots for us to respect him. I wanted to share this from a factual point of view," the actor said. The clarification comes days after actor Omi Vaidya urged people to support Sonam Wangchuk, saying the activist had inspired the character of Phunsukh Wangdu.

When asked about Wangchuk's ongoing hunger strike, Aamir shifted the focus to the activist's well-being. "All of us are very concerned for his health and his life. We hope it ends well. All of us are hoping that he ends his fast," he said. Sonam Wangchuk has been on an indefinite hunger strike at Delhi's Jantar Mantar since June 28. He joined a protest that began over the alleged NEET-UG paper leak but has since expanded into a broader movement demanding reforms in India's examination system. The protesters are seeking Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation and have proposed a five-point roadmap for changes in the conduct of competitive exams.

Despite growing concern over his health, Wangchuk has refused to end his fast. Instead, he has urged supporters to participate in the "Chalo Sansad" march to Parliament on July 20 to push for education reforms. His protest has drawn support from several members of the film industry, including Abhay Deol, Swara Bhasker, Anurag Kashyap, Sonakshi Sinha, Atul Kulkarni, Sayaji Shinde, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Prakash Raj and others.