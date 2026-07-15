ETV Bharat / entertainment

Aamir Khan Breaks Silence On Interfaith Marriage Row After Cleric Issues Fatwa: 'Neither Gauri, Kiran Nor Reena Converted'

Speaking in an interview, Aamir dismissed the allegations directed at him and described his family as "very inclusive." He pointed out that interfaith marriages are common in his family and have always been based on mutual respect rather than religious conversion. "The truth is that ours is a very inclusive family. Both my sisters are married to Hindus; my daughter is also married to a Hindu. My cousin Mansoor is married to a Christian," Aamir said.

Hyderabad: Aamir Khan has finally responded to the criticism surrounding his recent marriage to Gauri Spratt after a Muslim cleric objected to their interfaith union. Breaking his silence, the actor said his family has always embraced people from different faiths and clarified that none of the women he married ever changed their religion.

He further clarified that neither his former wives, Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao, nor his current wife, Gauri Spratt, changed their religion after marriage. "Neither Gauri, Kiran nor Reena converted their religion, as we had civil marriages. Gauri is not even Hindu, she is Christian, and not even a practising Christian at that. Life is getting more comical as time passes," the actor added.

Aamir's statement comes days after Maulana Ibrahim Hussain, the Shahi Chief Mufti of the Muslim Personal Darul Ifta, publicly objected to the actor's marriage with Gauri. According to media reports, the cleric said that a Muslim man marrying a non-Muslim woman was not permissible under his interpretation of Islamic law. He also criticised the actor's personal life, referring to his multiple marriages and stating that such relationships carried responsibilities that should be fulfilled fairly.

The controversy began soon after Aamir and Gauri tied the knot in a private ceremony under the Special Marriage Act on July 5. The wedding was an intimate affair attended by close family members and friends. Pictures shared by Aamir's team showed the couple signing their marriage documents, with his children Junaid Khan, Ira Khan and Azad Rao Khan, along with Gauri's son, present for the celebrations.

Gauri, a Bengaluru-based entrepreneur in the beauty and wellness industry, was first introduced to the public during Aamir's 60th birthday celebrations. The actor was previously married to Reena Dutta, with whom he shares children Junaid and Ira, before the couple separated in 2002. He later married filmmaker Kiran Rao in 2005, and although they announced their separation in 2021, the two continue to co-parent their son, Azad.