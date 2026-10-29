ETV Bharat / entertainment

Aakhri Ride Review: Anurag Kashyap Presents A Thriller With More Than Just Chills

Written and directed by debutants Vijesh Rajan and Yashoda Parthasarthy, Aakhri Ride arrives just in time for Halloween. Produced by Ranjan Singh and presented by Anurag Kashyap and Vasan Bala, this atmospheric thriller stars Panchayat fame Chandan Roy as Aman Yadav in the lead.

The film follows Aman, a simpleton from Bihar who has come to Mumbai in search of a better life. Like many migrants who come to Mumbai looking for work, Aman who works as a cabbie struggles to make ends meet. He is the sole hope of his family back home that remains unaware of his actual condition in the city.

The short opens with Aman sleeping in the car with his legs hanging out of the window. He wakes up to an abusive call from the car's owner. The car he drives is also his home. It is where he sleeps, eats and rests before getting back to work.

A still from Aakhri Ride (Photo: Special Arrangement)

Chandan convincingly plays an elder son in a lower-middle-class home who has little choice but to shoulder his family's responsibilities. He is trying to meet his family's expectations while barely managing to survive in Mumbai. Aman's life shows how difficult it can be for a migrant in Mumbai to earn enough to afford even a place to stay.

Aman is already under pressure. His younger sister's wedding is on the verge of being called off after the groom's family demands an additional Rs. 1.5 lakh at the last minute. As the pressure mounts, desperation begins to take over.

Chandan Roy Sanyal convincingly plays an elder son in a lower-middle-class family (Photo: Special Arrangement)

Left with no options, Aman reaches out to a swindler, Scam Raju, voiced by Panchayat fame Faisal Malik. Raju suggests a few unlawful ways to arrange the money. Aman is initially reluctant. But with his sister's wedding at stake, he eventually agrees to one of Raju's crooked plans. Before he can execute it, Aman has to pick up one last ride to meet his daily target. And this is where the film takes a chilling turn.

What follows is a series of unsettling incidents. Aman believes he has encountered something paranormal. He also finds himself in trouble with the police during the ride. As the situation escalates, Aman manages to take control and talk his way out of trouble. This, however, seems out of character for someone like Aman.