Aakhri Ride Review: Anurag Kashyap Presents A Thriller With More Than Just Chills
A routine ride turns into a frightening night for a Mumbai cabbie in Aakhri Ride. But the short has more to offer than just chills.
By Minal Rudra
Published : October 29, 2026 at 6:31 AM IST
Written and directed by debutants Vijesh Rajan and Yashoda Parthasarthy, Aakhri Ride arrives just in time for Halloween. Produced by Ranjan Singh and presented by Anurag Kashyap and Vasan Bala, this atmospheric thriller stars Panchayat fame Chandan Roy as Aman Yadav in the lead.
The film follows Aman, a simpleton from Bihar who has come to Mumbai in search of a better life. Like many migrants who come to Mumbai looking for work, Aman who works as a cabbie struggles to make ends meet. He is the sole hope of his family back home that remains unaware of his actual condition in the city.
The short opens with Aman sleeping in the car with his legs hanging out of the window. He wakes up to an abusive call from the car's owner. The car he drives is also his home. It is where he sleeps, eats and rests before getting back to work.
Chandan convincingly plays an elder son in a lower-middle-class home who has little choice but to shoulder his family's responsibilities. He is trying to meet his family's expectations while barely managing to survive in Mumbai. Aman's life shows how difficult it can be for a migrant in Mumbai to earn enough to afford even a place to stay.
Aman is already under pressure. His younger sister's wedding is on the verge of being called off after the groom's family demands an additional Rs. 1.5 lakh at the last minute. As the pressure mounts, desperation begins to take over.
Left with no options, Aman reaches out to a swindler, Scam Raju, voiced by Panchayat fame Faisal Malik. Raju suggests a few unlawful ways to arrange the money. Aman is initially reluctant. But with his sister's wedding at stake, he eventually agrees to one of Raju's crooked plans. Before he can execute it, Aman has to pick up one last ride to meet his daily target. And this is where the film takes a chilling turn.
What follows is a series of unsettling incidents. Aman believes he has encountered something paranormal. He also finds himself in trouble with the police during the ride. As the situation escalates, Aman manages to take control and talk his way out of trouble. This, however, seems out of character for someone like Aman.
Beyond the thriller elements, Aakhri Ride looks at the problems faced by people who are often overlooked. The exploitation of migrant workers, the humiliation that comes with poverty, and the burden of being the family's sole earning member. It also looks at how last-minute dowry demands can push an already struggling family to the edge. The film also explores the judgment and social pressure queer individuals face while struggling for acceptance from society and their own families.
These themes are not unfamiliar. But placing these issues within a thriller brings an added sense of tension to the story.
The technical team plays an important role in creating the film's atmosphere. Cinematography by Krish Makhija (The Mehta Boys fame) complements the film's dark and unsettling mood. Shreyas Beltangdy's (Boong fame) editing works well with the visuals. There is style and pace when the story demands it. Otherwise, the film stays close to Aman and his state of mind. Achint Thakkar(Jigra) adds to the film's groove with his score.
The technical team plays a key role in setting the film's mood. Cinematography by Krish Makhija (The Mehta Boys) supports the dark and unsettling atmosphere. Editing by Shreyas Beltangdy (Boong) complements the visuals well, lending the story style and pace where needed, while staying focused on Aman's state of mind. Additionally, the background score by Achint Thakkar (Jigra) adds to the film's overall feel.
Beyond its thriller elements, Aakhri Ride is also about people who ferry us across the city often carrying burdens we know nothing about.
The film will release on Ranjan Singh's Oh Short Flips, the YouTube channel curated by Anurag Kashyap, on 31 October.