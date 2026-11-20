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Aakasamlo Oka Tara X Review: Is Dulquer Salmaan's Telugu Film Worth Watching? Here's What Netizens Say

Aakasamlo Oka Tara X Review ( Photo: Film Poster )

Hyderabad: Dulquer Salmaan's latest Telugu outing, Aakasamlo Oka Tara, has opened to encouraging reactions from moviegoers. The science fiction drama, which arrived in theatres on November 20, has caught the attention of viewers for its emotional storytelling, natural performances and soulful music. Early reactions on X (formerly Twitter) suggest that the film has struck an emotional chord with several viewers, although its predictable storyline and lengthy runtime have also drawn criticism.

Directed by Pavan Sadineni, the film features Dulquer Salmaan and Satvika Veeravalli in the lead roles. Shruti Haasan, Ruhani Sharma and Swasika also appear in important roles. While the film's first half has received particularly positive feedback, opinions on the second half have been relatively mixed.

Aakasamlo Oka Tara X Review: What Are Viewers Saying? Several viewers have praised Dulquer Salmaan's performance, with many calling it one of the film's biggest strengths. Satvika Veeravalli has also impressed audiences, with her performance earning appreciation as a promising debut. The chemistry between the lead actors and the film's emotional moments have found favour with early viewers. Aakasamlo Oka Tara X Review (Photo: X) One viewer who enjoyed the first half wrote, "#AakasamloOkaTara / #AOT – First Half ❤️ #DulquerSalmaan and #Satvika shine with brilliant performances. Heartwarming emotional moments. Slow-paced but engaging screenplay. #GVPrakash's soulful music. Intriguing interval block." Aakasamlo Oka Tara X Review (Photo: X) Another viewer described the film as a wholesome experience despite a few predictable moments and minor dips in the screenplay. "Brilliant first half, decent second half! Despite a few predictable moments and minor dips, a wholesome, heartwarming tale with an inspiring core," read another reaction on X. The viewer also credited GV Prakash Kumar's music and the lead performances for making the film a soulful experience. Aakasamlo Oka Tara X Review (Photo: X) One viewer called GV Prakash Kumar the "main hero of the movie" while praising Dulquer's acting and Satvika's debut performance. The same reaction also appreciated Shruti Haasan's role and described the film as suitable for family audiences. The dialogues have found appreciation as well. Another viewer praised the writing and added that director Pavan Sadineni had done a decent job with the film. Aakasamlo Oka Tara X Review (Photo: X) Aakasamlo Oka Tara X Review (Photo: X)