Aakasamlo Oka Tara X Review: Is Dulquer Salmaan's Telugu Film Worth Watching? Here's What Netizens Say
Dulquer Salmaan's Aakasamlo Oka Tara receives encouraging X reviews for performances and music, while viewers point out predictable storytelling, slower pacing and lengthy runtime.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : November 20, 2026 at 12:11 PM IST
Hyderabad: Dulquer Salmaan's latest Telugu outing, Aakasamlo Oka Tara, has opened to encouraging reactions from moviegoers. The science fiction drama, which arrived in theatres on November 20, has caught the attention of viewers for its emotional storytelling, natural performances and soulful music. Early reactions on X (formerly Twitter) suggest that the film has struck an emotional chord with several viewers, although its predictable storyline and lengthy runtime have also drawn criticism.
Directed by Pavan Sadineni, the film features Dulquer Salmaan and Satvika Veeravalli in the lead roles. Shruti Haasan, Ruhani Sharma and Swasika also appear in important roles. While the film's first half has received particularly positive feedback, opinions on the second half have been relatively mixed.
Aakasamlo Oka Tara X Review: What Are Viewers Saying?
Several viewers have praised Dulquer Salmaan's performance, with many calling it one of the film's biggest strengths. Satvika Veeravalli has also impressed audiences, with her performance earning appreciation as a promising debut. The chemistry between the lead actors and the film's emotional moments have found favour with early viewers.
One viewer who enjoyed the first half wrote, "#AakasamloOkaTara / #AOT – First Half ❤️ #DulquerSalmaan and #Satvika shine with brilliant performances. Heartwarming emotional moments. Slow-paced but engaging screenplay. #GVPrakash's soulful music. Intriguing interval block."
Another viewer described the film as a wholesome experience despite a few predictable moments and minor dips in the screenplay. "Brilliant first half, decent second half! Despite a few predictable moments and minor dips, a wholesome, heartwarming tale with an inspiring core," read another reaction on X. The viewer also credited GV Prakash Kumar's music and the lead performances for making the film a soulful experience.
One viewer called GV Prakash Kumar the "main hero of the movie" while praising Dulquer's acting and Satvika's debut performance. The same reaction also appreciated Shruti Haasan's role and described the film as suitable for family audiences. The dialogues have found appreciation as well. Another viewer praised the writing and added that director Pavan Sadineni had done a decent job with the film.
Predictable Storyline And Lengthy Runtime Draw Criticism
Despite the positive feedback, Aakasamlo Oka Tara has not received unanimous praise. Some viewers feel the film takes a familiar storytelling route, making several developments easy to anticipate. Its lengthy runtime and slower screenplay have also emerged as points of criticism.
One netizen felt that the story offered nothing particularly new but recommended watching it for Dulquer Salmaan's performance. Another viewer shared a similar opinion, writing, "The movie is a bit long, and the screenplay is predictable from start to end. You can easily guess what will happen. Still, there are many light-hearted and catchy moments."
However, some audiences have appreciated the film's unhurried storytelling. One detailed reaction compared its narrative style to reading a novel, praising how it allows the characters and their emotions to develop gradually rather than rushing towards dramatic moments. Another enthusiastic viewer went a step further, calling the film "PURE MAGIC" and encouraging parents to watch it with their children.
More About Aakasamlo Oka Tara
Aakasamlo Oka Tara, also known as AOT, is a Telugu-language science fiction drama directed by Pavan Sadineni. The film is produced by Sandeep Gunnam and Ramya Gunnam under the banner of Lightbox Media, while Swapna Cinema and Geetha Arts present it. Starring Dulquer Salmaan and Satvika Veeravalli, the film also features Shruti Haasan, Ruhani Sharma and Swasika in important roles. It is set for release in Telugu, Malayalam and Tamil. Interestingly, its title is inspired by the song of the same name from the 1986 Telugu film Simhasanam.