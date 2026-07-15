AA24: Did Basil Joseph Just Confirm Film With Allu Arjun? All You Need To Know About The Upcoming Movie
Did Basil Joseph hint at his rumoured film with Allu Arjun? His Instagram post has sparked fresh AA24 speculation.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : July 15, 2026 at 6:15 PM IST
Hyderabad: Director Basil Joseph has grabbed the attention of Allu Arjun fans with his latest social media post. A simple picture has now sparked fresh discussions about the filmmaker’s possible collaboration with the Pushpa actor. While there is still no official announcement, many fans believe the director may have dropped a subtle hint about the much-talked-about project.
Basil Joseph shared a picture of a cap carrying the word "ICON" on Instagram. He also added "Ringa Ringa" from Allu Arjun's Arya 2 as the background music. The combination immediately caught the attention of fans, who linked it to Allu Arjun, popularly known as the “Icon Star.”
Soon after the post, many fans claimed it was a teaser for Basil Joseph's next film with Allu Arjun. Several users even started referring to the project as AA24, although the makers have not confirmed the title or the collaboration.
As of now, neither Basil Joseph nor Allu Arjun has made any official statement about the film. So, the Instagram post should be seen only as a possible hint, and fans will have to wait for an official confirmation.
If the collaboration happens, it will bring together one of Telugu cinema's biggest stars and one of Malayalam cinema's most admired directors. Basil Joseph won praise for Minnal Murali, a superhero film that became a major success and earned appreciation for its storytelling. Many fans are excited to see what he could create with Allu Arjun.
If everything falls into right place, the #AA24 squad will be brutal. A NEW ERA in Indian cinema history is about to be cooked with this combo #AAxBasil ❤️🔥#AlluArjun #BasilJoseph pic.twitter.com/bJRxtybqJt— Sumanth (@SumanthOffl) July 14, 2026
Speaking of Allu Arjun, he has a busy schedule ahead. He is currently working on a big-budget film with director Atlee, which fans call AA22. He is also expected to team up with Lokesh Kanagaraj for another project.
Allu Arjun was last seen in Pushpa 2, directed by Sukumar. The film became a massive blockbuster and further expanded his fan base across India and overseas.