ETV Bharat / entertainment

AA24: Did Basil Joseph Just Confirm Film With Allu Arjun? All You Need To Know About The Upcoming Movie

Allu Arjun and Basil Joseph ( Photo: IANS )

Hyderabad: Director Basil Joseph has grabbed the attention of Allu Arjun fans with his latest social media post. A simple picture has now sparked fresh discussions about the filmmaker’s possible collaboration with the Pushpa actor. While there is still no official announcement, many fans believe the director may have dropped a subtle hint about the much-talked-about project. Basil Joseph shared a picture of a cap carrying the word "ICON" on Instagram. He also added "Ringa Ringa" from Allu Arjun's Arya 2 as the background music. The combination immediately caught the attention of fans, who linked it to Allu Arjun, popularly known as the “Icon Star.” Soon after the post, many fans claimed it was a teaser for Basil Joseph's next film with Allu Arjun. Several users even started referring to the project as AA24, although the makers have not confirmed the title or the collaboration.