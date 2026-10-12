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AA23 Shelved? Lokesh Kanagaraj's New Picture With Allu Arjun Hints At 'Interesting Updates'

Lokesh Kanagaraj's New Picture With Allu Arjun Hints At 'Interesting Updates' On AA23 ( Photo: IANS )

Hyderabad: Filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj has shared a new picture with Allu Arjun and hinted at upcoming updates about their film, tentatively titled AA23. His post comes days after rumours suggested that the project had been shelved.

On Monday, October 12, Lokesh took to social media to share a photo with Allu Arjun. The picture shows the two sitting together and talking. Along with the photograph, the filmmaker wrote, "Interesting updates coming soon."

The post has caught the attention of fans, who are eagerly waiting for more details about the project. While Lokesh’s message has raised hopes of fresh developments, the makers have not yet revealed what the upcoming update will be about. AA23 marks the first collaboration between Allu Arjun and Lokesh Kanagaraj. The project was officially announced in January 2026. The announcement video featured a lion standing its ground as a group of foxes circled around it. Although the video did not reveal details about the film’s story, it created curiosity about what the two would bring to the screen together.