AA23 Shelved? Lokesh Kanagaraj's New Picture With Allu Arjun Hints At 'Interesting Updates'
Lokesh Kanagaraj has shared a new picture with Allu Arjun, promising updates on AA23 amid rumours that the film was shelved.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : October 12, 2026 at 6:12 PM IST
Hyderabad: Filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj has shared a new picture with Allu Arjun and hinted at upcoming updates about their film, tentatively titled AA23. His post comes days after rumours suggested that the project had been shelved.
On Monday, October 12, Lokesh took to social media to share a photo with Allu Arjun. The picture shows the two sitting together and talking. Along with the photograph, the filmmaker wrote, "Interesting updates coming soon."
The post has caught the attention of fans, who are eagerly waiting for more details about the project. While Lokesh’s message has raised hopes of fresh developments, the makers have not yet revealed what the upcoming update will be about.
AA23 marks the first collaboration between Allu Arjun and Lokesh Kanagaraj. The project was officially announced in January 2026. The announcement video featured a lion standing its ground as a group of foxes circled around it. Although the video did not reveal details about the film’s story, it created curiosity about what the two would bring to the screen together.
The project is backed by Mythri Movie Makers, the production house behind Allu Arjun’s hit film franchise, Pushpa. Music composer Anirudh Ravichander is also part of the film.
Recently, reports claimed that AA23 might have been shelved. However, Lokesh’s latest post has renewed interest in the project. While his message suggests that news could be on the way, the makers are yet to issue an official statement addressing the rumours or announce further details about the film.
Reports have also suggested that the film’s pre-production work is underway, with shooting expected to begin in December 2026. However, the makers have not officially confirmed the production schedule or release date.
Meanwhile, Allu Arjun is busy with Raaka, his upcoming film directed by Atlee. The project was announced on the actor’s 44th birthday on April 8, 2026, along with the release of its first-look poster. Deepika Padukone has been confirmed as the female lead in the film. Raaka marks the first time Allu Arjun and Deepika will share the screen.