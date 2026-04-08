ETV Bharat / entertainment

AA22 x A6: Allu Arjun Goes Bald In Jaw-Dropping First Poster From Atlee's Raaka

Sun Pictures revealed the title poster at 11 am, just as they had teased a day earlier. The poster introduces Allu Arjun in a striking new avatar. The actor appears bald, with intense kohl-lined eyes, staring directly into the camera. He is also seen sporting sharp animal-like claws, a detail that was hinted at in the teaser announcement shared a day before. Adding to the intrigue, his forehead features markings resembling Viking-style tattoos, giving the character a rugged and mysterious edge. Fans were quick to react, with many calling the look "jaw-dropping" and praising the actor for experimenting with his appearance.

Hyderabad: The makers of Allu Arjun and Atlee's much-anticipated collaboration finally unveiled the film's title on Wednesday, coinciding with the actor's birthday. Tentatively known as AA22 x A6, the project has now been officially titled Raaka, and the first-look poster has already created a wave of excitement among fans.

Apart from Allu Arjun, the film also stars Deepika Padukone in a lead role. However, the makers have kept most details under wraps, including the genre and full cast. The project, which marks the first collaboration between Allu Arjun and Atlee, is expected to release in 2027.

On Tuesday, the production house had built anticipation with a cryptic post, writing, "Brace for the BlAAst. Title Poster - Tomorrow @ 11 AM." The teaser featured the claw of an unknown furry creature, sparking speculation about the film's tone and scale. Earlier, the team had also shared a video showing producer Kalanithi Maran travelling to Los Angeles with Allu Arjun and Atlee to meet the animation and VFX team, hinting at the film's ambitious technical scope. VFX supervisors who have worked on Hollywood projects reportedly described the script as "unlike anything I've ever read," further raising expectations.

The title reveal came on a day that also highlighted Allu Arjun's immense popularity. A massive crowd gathered outside the actor's residence at midnight to celebrate his birthday. His brother, Allu Sirish, shared a video capturing fans holding phone flashlights and chanting the star's name. He wrote, "Happy birthday @alluarjunonline. May you always be celebrated like this," reflecting the overwhelming fan love.