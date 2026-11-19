ETV Bharat / entertainment

'Music an Extension of Kashmir's Soul': A R Rahman Praises Kashmiri Songwriter Faheem Abdullah In TIME100 Tribute

Srinagar: Kashmiri singer-songwriter Faheem Abdullah has earned a place among India's emerging influential personalities, featuring in the inaugural TIME100 Next India 2026 list released on Thursday.

Abdullah is among 100 personalities recognised for their growing influence across entertainment, business, science, sports, technology, advocacy and the arts. His inclusion places him alongside some of India's prominent emerging creative voices and brings national attention to Kashmir's contemporary music scene.

Adding to the significance of the recognition, internationally acclaimed composer and musician A.R. Rahman has written Abdullah's profile for the magazine.

Rahman, who collaborated with the Kashmiri singer on the 2025 song "Aawara Angaara", described his music as an extension of Kashmir's beauty and soul.

In his tribute published on TIME's website on November 19, Rahman said Abdullah's music reminded him of Kashmir's lush valleys, majestic mountains and the warmth of its people.

"To me, Faheem is an extension of that beauty, his music an extension of Kashmir's soul," Rahman wrote.

Reflecting on their collaboration, Rahman praised Abdullah's emotional depth and natural musical instincts. He said the singer had emerged as an exciting voice in India's evolving musical landscape over the past year, connecting with younger audiences while remaining rooted in his identity and culture.

Rahman also highlighted the importance of artists such as Abdullah in taking Kashmir's rich musical heritage beyond geographical boundaries.

The TIME100 Next India initiative celebrates a new generation of personalities shaping their respective fields. According to TIME, the selections were made by its journalists in India and internationally to bring emerging Indian talent to a global audience.