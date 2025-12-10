ETV Bharat / entertainment

A Jaipur Doctor Performs TAVI Method On Veteran Actor Prem Chopra

Jaipur: Dr Ravindra Singh Rao, a senior interventional cardiologist from Jaipur, successfully performed the heart valve replacement using Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation (TAVI) technology on veteran actor Prem Chopra at a private hospital in Mumbai after being diagnosed with severe aortic stenosis.

Aortic stenosis is a type of heart valve disease, also called valvular heart disease, in which the valve is narrowed and doesn't open fully. This reduces or blocks blood flow from the heart to the aorta and to the rest of the body, according to the definition by Mayo Clinic.

A leading expert in heart valve diseases in the country, Dr Rao has successfully applied TAVI treatments on many complex cases. "Prem Chopra was diagnosed with aortic stenosis, in which heart valves shrink due to ageing, resulting in breathing problems and weakness. An open surgery was not possible due to his advanced age. So a non-surgical aortic valve replacement was performed. He is reported to be doing well after the procedure," Dr Rao explained.