A Jaipur Doctor Performs TAVI Method On Veteran Actor Prem Chopra
A leading expert in heart valve diseases in the country, Dr Ravindra Singh Rao, has successfully applied the TAVI treatments on patients with complex cases.
Published : December 10, 2025 at 4:25 PM IST
Jaipur: Dr Ravindra Singh Rao, a senior interventional cardiologist from Jaipur, successfully performed the heart valve replacement using Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation (TAVI) technology on veteran actor Prem Chopra at a private hospital in Mumbai after being diagnosed with severe aortic stenosis.
Aortic stenosis is a type of heart valve disease, also called valvular heart disease, in which the valve is narrowed and doesn't open fully. This reduces or blocks blood flow from the heart to the aorta and to the rest of the body, according to the definition by Mayo Clinic.
A leading expert in heart valve diseases in the country, Dr Rao has successfully applied TAVI treatments on many complex cases. "Prem Chopra was diagnosed with aortic stenosis, in which heart valves shrink due to ageing, resulting in breathing problems and weakness. An open surgery was not possible due to his advanced age. So a non-surgical aortic valve replacement was performed. He is reported to be doing well after the procedure," Dr Rao explained.
He further said the nonagenarian actor was operated upon without an open heart procedure, known as a TAVI technique. "The problem of heart valve failure is increasing among the elderly in India. In such a situation, timely diagnosis and appropriate treatment, especially a procedure like TAVI, can significantly save lives," he added.
According to Dr Rao, TAVI is a modern method that involves implanting a new valve without incisions in the chest. A thin tube is inserted from elsewhere in the body to replace the damaged valve without incision, pain or prolonged anaesthesia. The risk of standard heart surgery increases with age, so TAVI is considered safer in such cases, as the treatment provides quick relief, reduces hospital stay, improves shortness of breath and fatigue quickly, and allows the patient to return to work quickly.
Actor Sharman Joshi, Chopra's son-in-law, and actor Jitendra were also present at the hospital. "On behalf of our family, I would like to express our heartfelt gratitude and admiration for the exemplary treatment my father-in-law, Mr Prem Chopra Ji, received from esteemed cardiologists Dr Nitin Gokhale and interventional cardiologist Dr Ravinder Singh Rao," he wrote on Instagram.
Also Read