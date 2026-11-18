ETV Bharat / entertainment

'A Gift Of God': Vaikom Vijayalakshmi On Ramoji Excellence Award And A Life In Music

Union Home Minister Amit Shah handing over the Ramoji Excellence Award 2026 in Arts and Culture to Vaikom Vijayalakshmi in Vijayawada on Monday, Nov. 16, 2026. Ramoji Group CMD Ch. Kiron (right extreme), Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu (second from right) among other guests are also seen in the photo. ( ETV Bharat )

Vijayawada: Vaikom Vijayalakshmi’s story is less about overcoming inability to see and more about building a life and a remarkable career as a singer that inspires others. A renowned Indian playback singer, Carnatic musician and instrumentalist from Vaikom, Kerala, Vijayalakshmi is known for her distinctive voice, exceptional musical ability and mastery of the unique Gayathri Veena , a single-string electrified instrument.

Her love for music transcends the language she sings in, leaving listeners, even those who may not understand the words, in awe of her delivery and soulful rendition. For her musical journey, which reflects perseverance, innovation and an enduring commitment to her art, Vijayalakshmi was conferred the Ramoji Excellence Awards 2026 in the Arts and Culture category at an august gathering here on Monday.

The recognition comes months after she received the National Film Award for Best Female Playback Singer for the song Angu Vaana Konilu from the 2024 Malayalam film Ajayante Randam Moshanam (ARM).

Speaking to ETV Bharat, 45-year-old Vijayalakshmi said she had not expected to receive the Ramoji Excellence Award and that getting it was a “gift of God”. “It’s a big surprise for me. I am very lucky and happy to get it.”

'A Gift Of God': Vaikom Vijayalakshmi On Ramoji Excellence Award And A Life In Music (ETV Bharat)

Vijayalakshmi thanked God, her parents, Gurus and the Ramoji Group. “I bow my head to the memories of Sri Ramoji Rao,” she said. Recalling her career and love for music, Vijayalakshmi started singing when she was one and a half years old, while her first performance came at just 5.

“I performed at the Udayanapuram Chathankudi Devi Temple in Vaikom, Kerala. Before going on stage, I offered gurudakshina (a traditional token of respect) to K J Yesudas (the legendary Indian classical singer),” she said. Yesudas, who was in attendance, listened to the young prodigy sing the complex Todi raga for nearly two hours. He blessed her and accurately predicted that she would grow up to become an accomplished, great singer.

Vijayalakshmi entered the Malayalam film industry as a playback singer with “Kaatte Kaatte” from the 2013 Malayalam film Celluloid. The song marked a major turning point in her career. She subsequently received opportunities in Malayalam and Tamil cinema and became particularly popular for her distinctive vocal style. Apart from singing, Vijayalakshmi also developed a deep interest in playing musical instruments from childhood.

Vaikom Vijayalakshmi (Special Arrangement)

“My musical journey began with a toy Veena, a special gift from Vinod, a boy who is like a brother to me. He made it himself using just a plastic bottle and a single string. On that simple instrument, I slowly taught myself the seven basic musical notes, eventually progressing to film songs and devotional music,” she told ETV Bharat. In 1997, Vijayalakshmi won her first prize in Classical Music at the State School Festival. She recalled how, along with the trophy, she was awarded a Gayathri Tambura.