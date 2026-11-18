'A Gift Of God': Vaikom Vijayalakshmi On Ramoji Excellence Award And A Life In Music
Speaking to ETV Bharat's Nikhil Bapat, acclaimed singer and musician Vaikom Vijayalakshmi reflects on her award and why she believes music is Upasana.
Published : November 18, 2026 at 6:06 AM IST
Vijayawada: Vaikom Vijayalakshmi’s story is less about overcoming inability to see and more about building a life and a remarkable career as a singer that inspires others. A renowned Indian playback singer, Carnatic musician and instrumentalist from Vaikom, Kerala, Vijayalakshmi is known for her distinctive voice, exceptional musical ability and mastery of the unique Gayathri Veena, a single-string electrified instrument.
Her love for music transcends the language she sings in, leaving listeners, even those who may not understand the words, in awe of her delivery and soulful rendition. For her musical journey, which reflects perseverance, innovation and an enduring commitment to her art, Vijayalakshmi was conferred the Ramoji Excellence Awards 2026 in the Arts and Culture category at an august gathering here on Monday.
The recognition comes months after she received the National Film Award for Best Female Playback Singer for the song Angu Vaana Konilu from the 2024 Malayalam film Ajayante Randam Moshanam (ARM).
Speaking to ETV Bharat, 45-year-old Vijayalakshmi said she had not expected to receive the Ramoji Excellence Award and that getting it was a “gift of God”. “It’s a big surprise for me. I am very lucky and happy to get it.”
Vijayalakshmi thanked God, her parents, Gurus and the Ramoji Group. “I bow my head to the memories of Sri Ramoji Rao,” she said. Recalling her career and love for music, Vijayalakshmi started singing when she was one and a half years old, while her first performance came at just 5.
“I performed at the Udayanapuram Chathankudi Devi Temple in Vaikom, Kerala. Before going on stage, I offered gurudakshina (a traditional token of respect) to K J Yesudas (the legendary Indian classical singer),” she said. Yesudas, who was in attendance, listened to the young prodigy sing the complex Todi raga for nearly two hours. He blessed her and accurately predicted that she would grow up to become an accomplished, great singer.
Vijayalakshmi entered the Malayalam film industry as a playback singer with “Kaatte Kaatte” from the 2013 Malayalam film Celluloid. The song marked a major turning point in her career. She subsequently received opportunities in Malayalam and Tamil cinema and became particularly popular for her distinctive vocal style. Apart from singing, Vijayalakshmi also developed a deep interest in playing musical instruments from childhood.
“My musical journey began with a toy Veena, a special gift from Vinod, a boy who is like a brother to me. He made it himself using just a plastic bottle and a single string. On that simple instrument, I slowly taught myself the seven basic musical notes, eventually progressing to film songs and devotional music,” she told ETV Bharat. In 1997, Vijayalakshmi won her first prize in Classical Music at the State School Festival. She recalled how, along with the trophy, she was awarded a Gayathri Tambura.
Her father, V. Muraleedharan, modified a traditional tambura into a single-string electrified instrument so that she could play it. The instrument was subsequently named Gayathri Veena by the renowned violinist Kunnakudi Vaidyanathan.
“Later, he went a step further and built a custom electronic veena just for me. It was on that very instrument, built by my father, that I eventually set a world record by playing continuously for six and a half hours in 2017.”
Vijayalakshmi mastered Gayathri Veena through years of dedicated practice and developed the ability to perform a wide range of music on it. She used Gayathri Veena to perform various kinds of music, including Carnatic, Hindustani, Devotional, semi-classical, as well as film songs. Her ability to use a highly unusual single-string instrument for such a broad musical repertoire has become one of her defining artistic achievements.
Vijayalakshmi said winning the National Award was one of the major highlights of her career. “It was an important moment in my life. I will never forget the moment when respected President Droupadi Murmu awarded me.” Asked if she had expected to receive the national award, the ace singer said she had, since everyone, including her parents and the music director Dhibu Ninan Thomas and director Jithin Laal, had lauded her performance.
Asked what her advice would be to budding singers and those who want to take up music and singing as a career, Vijayalakshmi said, “Music is not a pastime or a casual hobby; it is a profound spiritual practice, an Upasana.” She said art is a “divine gift” from God and that whether your chosen path is singing, playing an instrument, painting, or dancing, every form of creative expression is a sacred blessing.”
Music for her is an Upasana that “stays with you until the very end”. “Music is more than just a regular career choice. If you treat it merely as a job, you limit its true potential. Instead, approach it with Nishkama Bhakti, a spirit of completely selfless devotion.”
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