A Die Hard Fan Celebrates Rajinikanth's 75th Birthday In Advance With Special Cake

Karthik, a former army official, has also built another temple for Rajinikanth on the roof of his house and has installed idols there too. He has a habit of worshipping Rajini every morning and evening. About 7,500 photos of characters from Rajinikanth's films have been pasted all over the temple. A poster has also been pasted in 75 languages, ​​wishing Rajinikanth a happy birthday. For this year's birthday, the number 75 has been designed with black and white pictures of the films he has acted in.

Madurai: Karthik, a Rajinikanth fan from Madurai, celebrated the superstar's 75th birthday in advance by cutting a special cake designed with photos of the films he acted in. He has built the 'Sri Rajinikanth Temple' in Thirumangalam of Madurai district, where he worships Rajinikanth by performing prayers on special days like Navratri and his birthday.

Karthik cuts the special cake with family members. (ETV Bharat)

Rajinikanth's birthday will be celebrated grandly by his fans on December 12. However, Karthik celebrated it on Thursday by cutting a 1.5-foot-tall and three-kilogram ice-cream cake designed with stills from Rajinikanth's movies. A crown was placed on the statue of Rajinikanth installed at his house, followed by a pooja with six different ingredients, including milk, curd, tender coconut water, paneer and sandalwood on offer.

"On the occasion of Rajini's birthday every year, we have a tradition of cutting cake and celebrating at the Sri Rajini Temple that we have built. This year, we wanted to make it special. So, we celebrated by cutting a specially designed ice-cream cake with Rajini's stills," said Karthik.

"On January 2, Rajinikanth had invited us as a family to his house in Chennai. We got to sit and chat with him for almost 45 minutes. We consider it a great blessing. Before that, a temple was built for Rajini in a rented house. Now, we are very happy to vacate that and build Rajini's temple in our own house. Our devotion and worship towards Rajini will continue for generations. Our prayer at this time is that he may live a long and healthy life," he added.