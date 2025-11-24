ETV Bharat / entertainment

A Dharmendra Song For Every Mood

Hyderabad: Though he was revered as the "He-Man" of Hindi cinema, Dharmendra was an actor of all seasons. He effortlessly pulled off the macho roles, and mush felt equally natural when he serenaded his leading ladies onscreen.

The actor had a remarkable career spanning six decades and 300 films. A romantic at heart, his childlike innocence created magic onscreen. The superstar set many hearts fluttering when he romanced his leading ladies and compelled even those with two left feet to shake a leg when he got playful in songs like Main Jat Yamla Pagla.

Here are some of Dharmendra's timeless songs:

Aaj Mausam Bada Beimaan Hai: In this 1973 film, Loafer, Dharmendra romances Mumtaz in a romantic number that still feels fresh. The song is crooned by Mohammed Rafi, who gave voice to some of the best songs in the actor's career. Penned by Anand Bakshi, the song beautifully captures the thrill and romance of new love. The song was revisited in 2023 in Karna Johar's directorial Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani wherein Dharmendra was seen romancing Shabana Azmi.

Main Jat Yamla Pagla: This song from the 1975 film Pratiggya captures Dharmendra in his most carefree avatar. The movie stars Dharmendra and Hema Malini in lead roles. Laxmikant-Pyarelal's composition sung by Rafi features a drunk and overjoyed Dharmendra dancing joyfully after realising that his love is reciprocated. The actor was known for having two left feet, but his effortless joy overrides his dancing skills in this song. The couple was yet to marry, but their offscreen romance was said to be at its pinnacle in the late 70s.