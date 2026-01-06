ETV Bharat / entertainment

98th Academy Awards: India's Homebound Enters Top 15 In Oscars 2026 Race

Apart from India's Homebound, other shortlisted films include Argentina (Belén), Brazil (The Secret Agent), France (It Was Just an Accident), Germany (Sound of Falling), Iraq (The President's Cake), Japan (Kokuho), Jordan (All That's Left of You), Norway (Sentimental Value), Palestine (Palestine 36), South Korea (No Other Choice), Spain (Sirat), Switzerland (Late Shift), Taiwan (Left-Handed Girl) and Tunisia (The Voice of Hind Rajab). Final Oscar nominations will be announced on Thursday, January 22.

Hyderabad: Indian cinema has once again found a place on the global stage as Homebound advanced to the next round of voting in the International Feature Film category at the Academy Awards 2026. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced that only fifteen films from around the world have made it to this crucial stage, and India's official entry Homebound is among them.

The Neeraj Ghaywan directorial tells the story of two childhood friends Shoaib (Ishaan Khatter) and Chandan (Vishal Jethwa). The two belong from a small village in North India. Both Shoaib and Chandan dream of becoming police officers, however, as they grow, social pressures and personal struggles test their friendship. Janhvi Kapoor too plays an important role in the film.

Homebound has received significant global acclaim, including premieres at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival, Toronto International Film Festival and the Melbourne International Film Festival. With a recent Oscar shortlist, the Ishaan starrer has now achieved a rare milestone, becoming the fifth film in Indian cinema to be shortlisted for Best International Feature Film in the 98-year history of the Academy Awards.

Basking in the glory, Ishaan shared the official announcement from the Academy Awards on his Instagram stories, along with a video of executive producer Martin Scorsese talking about the film. In the clip, Martin can be seen having a conversation with National Award-winning filmmaker Ghaywan. The 98th Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 15, 2026.