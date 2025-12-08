83rd Golden Globe Nominations Full List: One Battle After Another, The White Lotus Score Well
The 83rd Golden Globe nominations spotlight Netflix, Neon and Apple as top contenders, with major surprises and competitive races across film, TV, and music categories.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : December 8, 2025 at 9:05 PM IST
Hyderabad: The 83rd Golden Globe Awards nominations are out, with Netflix, Neon, Apple, Warner Bros and HBO emerging as major frontrunners across film and TV.
Top nominees include One Battle After Another, Wicked: For Good, Sinners, Hamnet, Frankenstein, Severance, The White Lotus, Only Murders in the Building and The Studio.
Surprises included Wicked: For Good missing a Best Film nomination, while high-profile projects like Ballad of a Small Player and Christy were shut out.
K Pop Demon Hunters earned three nominations, including in Cinematic and Box Office Achievement. Winners will be announced January 11 on CBS and Paramount+, hosted by Nikki Glaser.
Best Picture - Comedy Or Drama
- Blue Moon - Sony Pictures Classics
- Bugonia - Focus Features
- Marty Supreme - A24
- No Other Choice - Neon
- Nouvelle Vague - Netflix
- One Battle After Another - Warner Bros
Best Picture - Drama
- Frankenstein - Netflix
- Hamnet - Focus Features
- It Was Just an Accident - Neon
- The Secret Agent - Neon
- Sentimental Value - Neon
- Sinners - Warner Bros
Best Female Actor - TV (Musical/Comedy)
- Kristen Bell - Nobody Wants This
- Ayo Edebiri - The Bear
- Selena Gomez - Only Murders in the Building
- Natasha Lyonne - Poker Face
- Jenna Ortega - Wednesday
- Jean Smart - Hacks
Best Male Actor - TV (Drama)
- Sterling K. Brown - Paradise
- Diego Luna - Andor
- Gary Oldman - Slow Horses
- Mark Ruffalo - Task
- Adam Scott - Severance
- Noah Wyle - The Pitt
Best Female Actor - TV (Drama)
- Kathy Bates - Matlock
- Britt Lower - Severance
- Helen Mirren - MobLand
- Bella Ramsay - The Last of Us
- Keri Russell - The Diplomat
- Rhea Seehorn - Pluribus
Best Limited/Anthology Series
- Adolescence - Netflix
- All Her Fault - Peacock
- The Beast In Me - Netflix
- Black Mirror - Netflix
- Dying For Sex - FX on Hulu
- The Girlfriend - Prime Video
Best TV Series - Musical or Comedy
- Abbott Elementary - ABC
- The Bear - FX on Hulu
- Hacks - HBO Max
- Nobody Wants This - Netflix
- Only Murders in the Building - Hulu
- The Studio - Apple TV
Best TV Series - Drama
- The Diplomat - Netflix
- The Pitt -HBO Max
- Pluribus - Apple TV
- Severance - Apple TV
- Slow Horses - Apple TV
- The White Lotus - HBO Max
Best Original Song - Motion Picture
- Dream as One - Avatar: Fire and Ash
- Golden - KPop Demon Hunters
- I Lied to You - Sinners
- No Place Like Home - Wicked: For Good
- The Girl in the Bubble - Wicked: For Good
- Train Dreams - Train Dreams
Best Original Score - Motion Picture
- Alexandre Desplat - Frankenstein
- Ludwig Göransson - Sinners
- Jonny Greenwood - One Battle After Another
- Kangding Ray - Sirāt
- Max Richter - Hamnet
- Hans Zimmer - F1
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
- Paul Thomas Anderson -One Battle After Another
- Ronald Bronstein & Josh Safdie - Marty Supreme
- Ryan Coogler - Sinners
- Jafar Panahi - It Was Just an Accident
- Eskil Vogt & Joachim Trier - Sentimental Value
- Chloé Zhao & Maggie O'Farrell - Hamnet
Best Director - Motion Picture
- Paul Thomas Anderson - One Battle After Another
- Ryan Coogler - Sinners
- Guillermo del Toro - Frankenstein
- Jafar Panahi - It Was Just an Accident
- Joachim Trier - Sentimental Value
- Chloé Zhao - Hamnet
Best Supporting Actor - Motion Picture
- Benicio Del Toro - One Battle After Another
- Jacob Elordi - Frankenstein
- Paul Mescal - Hamnet
- Sean Penn - One Battle After Another
- Adam Sandler - Jay Kelly
- Stellan Skarsgård - Sentimental Value
Best Supporting Actress - Motion Picture
- Emily Blunt - The Smashing Machine
- Elle Fanning - Sentimental Value
- Ariana Grande - Wicked: For Good
- Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas - Sentimental Value
- Amy Madigan - Weapons
- Teyana Taylor - One Battle After Another
Best Actor - Musical/Comedy (Film)
- Timothée Chalamet - Marty Supreme
- George Clooney - Jay Kelly
- Leonardo DiCaprio - One Battle After Another
- Ethan Hawke - Blue Moon
- Lee Byung-Hun - No Other Choice
- Jesse Plemons - Bugonia
Best Actress - Musical/Comedy (Film)
- Rose Byrne - If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
- Cynthia Erivo - Wicked: For Good
- Kate Hudson - Song Sung Blue
- Chase Infiniti - One Battle After Another
- Amanda Seyfried - The Testament of Ann Lee
- Emma Stone - Bugonia
Best Actor - Drama (Film)
- Joel Edgerton - Train Dreams
- Oscar Isaac - Frankenstein
- Dwayne Johnson - The Smashing Machine
- Michael B. Jordan - Sinners
- Wagner Moura - The Secret Agent
- Jeremy Allen White - Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere
Best Actress - Drama (Film)
- Jessie Buckley - Hamnet
- Jennifer Lawrence - Die My Love
- Renate Reinsve - Sentimental Value
- Julia Roberts - After the Hunt
- Tessa Thompson - Hedda
- Eva Victor - Sorry, Baby
Best Non-English Film
- It Was Just an Accident - France
- No Other Choice - South Korea
- The Secret Agent - Brazil
- Sentimental Value - Norway
- Sirāt - Spain
- The Voice of Hind Rajab - Tunisia
Cinematic & Box Office Achievement
- Avatar: Fire and Ash
- F1
- KPop Demon Hunters
- Mission: Impossible - Final Reckoning
- Sinners
- Weapons
- Wicked: For Good
- Zootopia 2
Best Animated Film
- Arco
- Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle
- Elio
- KPop Demon Hunters
- Little Amélie
- Zootopia 2