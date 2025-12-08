ETV Bharat / entertainment

83rd Golden Globe Nominations Full List: One Battle After Another, The White Lotus Score Well

Hyderabad: The 83rd Golden Globe Awards nominations are out, with Netflix, Neon, Apple, Warner Bros and HBO emerging as major frontrunners across film and TV.

Top nominees include One Battle After Another, Wicked: For Good, Sinners, Hamnet, Frankenstein, Severance, The White Lotus, Only Murders in the Building and The Studio.

Surprises included Wicked: For Good missing a Best Film nomination, while high-profile projects like Ballad of a Small Player and Christy were shut out.

K Pop Demon Hunters earned three nominations, including in Cinematic and Box Office Achievement. Winners will be announced January 11 on CBS and Paramount+, hosted by Nikki Glaser.

Best Picture - Comedy Or Drama

Blue Moon - Sony Pictures Classics

Bugonia - Focus Features

Marty Supreme - A24

No Other Choice - Neon

Nouvelle Vague - Netflix

One Battle After Another - Warner Bros

Best Picture - Drama

Frankenstein - Netflix

Hamnet - Focus Features

It Was Just an Accident - Neon

The Secret Agent - Neon

Sentimental Value - Neon

Sinners - Warner Bros

Best Female Actor - TV (Musical/Comedy)

Kristen Bell - Nobody Wants This

Ayo Edebiri - The Bear

Selena Gomez - Only Murders in the Building

Natasha Lyonne - Poker Face

Jenna Ortega - Wednesday

Jean Smart - Hacks

Best Male Actor - TV (Drama)

Sterling K. Brown - Paradise

Diego Luna - Andor

Gary Oldman - Slow Horses

Mark Ruffalo - Task

Adam Scott - Severance

Noah Wyle - The Pitt

Best Female Actor - TV (Drama)