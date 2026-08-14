ETV Bharat / entertainment

80th Independence Day: All About Janmabhoomi, Hindi Cinema's First Patriotic Film

80th Independence Day: All About Janmabhoomi, Hindi Cinema's First Patriotic Film ( Photo: Film Poster )

Hyderabad: Patriotic films have become closely linked with Independence Day. Every year, audiences revisit stories of freedom fighters, soldiers, national heroes and the many struggles that shaped India. But the roots of patriotic cinema go back much further than August 15, 1947. A decade before India became independent, Hindi cinema had already made a film centred on nationalism, social reform and service to the nation. Released in 1936, Janmabhoomi is widely regarded as the first patriotic film in Hindi cinema. Directed by German filmmaker Franz Osten, the film starred Ashok Kumar and Devika Rani and used the story of a village to explore a much larger idea, what it meant to serve one's motherland. 'Janmabhoomi' arrived during the freedom movement Directed by German filmmaker Franz Osten, Janmabhoomi was made at a time when India's freedom movement was gaining momentum. The country was still under British rule, and ideas of social reform, unity and self-rule were becoming increasingly important in public life. The film used the village as its setting and connected the problems faced by ordinary Indians with a larger idea of serving the nation. Ashok Kumar played Dr Ajoy Kumar Ghosh, while Devika Rani appeared as Protima Devi. The two were among the biggest names associated with Bombay Talkies, and their presence gave the film considerable attention. The music was composed by Saraswati Devi, one of the most important music figures of the early Bombay Talkies era. A doctor chooses his village over a comfortable life At the centre of Janmabhoomi is Ajoy, a doctor who is deeply affected by the death of a friend. The incident changes his outlook towards life. He decides to dedicate himself to the people of his village. The love story behind the nationalist drama