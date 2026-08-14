80th Independence Day: All About Janmabhoomi, Hindi Cinema's First Patriotic Film
As India marks its 80th Independence Day, look back at Janmabhoomi, the 1936 nationalist drama widely regarded as Hindi cinema's first patriotic film.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : August 14, 2026 at 5:22 PM IST
Hyderabad: Patriotic films have become closely linked with Independence Day. Every year, audiences revisit stories of freedom fighters, soldiers, national heroes and the many struggles that shaped India. But the roots of patriotic cinema go back much further than August 15, 1947. A decade before India became independent, Hindi cinema had already made a film centred on nationalism, social reform and service to the nation.
Released in 1936, Janmabhoomi is widely regarded as the first patriotic film in Hindi cinema. Directed by German filmmaker Franz Osten, the film starred Ashok Kumar and Devika Rani and used the story of a village to explore a much larger idea, what it meant to serve one's motherland.
'Janmabhoomi' arrived during the freedom movement
Directed by German filmmaker Franz Osten, Janmabhoomi was made at a time when India's freedom movement was gaining momentum. The country was still under British rule, and ideas of social reform, unity and self-rule were becoming increasingly important in public life. The film used the village as its setting and connected the problems faced by ordinary Indians with a larger idea of serving the nation.
Ashok Kumar played Dr Ajoy Kumar Ghosh, while Devika Rani appeared as Protima Devi. The two were among the biggest names associated with Bombay Talkies, and their presence gave the film considerable attention. The music was composed by Saraswati Devi, one of the most important music figures of the early Bombay Talkies era.
A doctor chooses his village over a comfortable life
At the centre of Janmabhoomi is Ajoy, a doctor who is deeply affected by the death of a friend. The incident changes his outlook towards life. He decides to dedicate himself to the people of his village.
The love story behind the nationalist drama
His decision to serve his village comes at a personal cost. Ajoy distances himself from Protima, the woman he loves, and asks her to forget him. But Protima refuses to simply walk away. She eventually travels to the village and sees the work Ajoy has taken up. Ajoy wants to improve the lives of villagers. He challenges blind faith, pushes for greater unity and attempts to break caste barriers. That makes him a threat to the existing power structure.
A clash with the village's old order
The village zamindar, along with his assistant Sanatan, the priest and the moneylender, represents the old system that Ajoy is challenging. The conflict becomes more serious as the group attempts to turn the villagers against the doctor. Sanatan eventually plots to murder the zamindar by poisoning him with arsenic. The circumstances make Ajoy look suspicious, and the doctor is arrested.
However, the truth does not remain hidden for long. Ajoy's medical findings point to arsenic poisoning, while an investigation reveals that Sanatan had purchased the poison from a chemist. He eventually confesses, clearing Ajoy's name. The ending allows Ajoy to return to his mission of social reform.
The patriotic song that became a landmark
One of the biggest reasons Janmabhoomi holds such an important place in Hindi film history is its music. The film featured Jai Jai Janani Janmabhoomi, a nationalist song written by Jamuna Swarup Cassyap. It is regarded as the first explicitly nationalistic song in Hindi cinema and became popular during the period of the freedom struggle.
The title itself - Janmabhoomi, meaning the land of one's birth, carried a strong emotional and national meaning. Rather than presenting patriotism only through speeches or political slogans, the film linked it with everyday life. Serving one's village, fighting social divisions and helping people become more united were presented as forms of service to the larger nation.
Devika Rani and Ashok Kumar at the centre
Janmabhoomi also remains notable because of its lead cast. Devika Rani, often called the First Lady of Indian cinema, was one of the most prominent actresses of her time. She later became the first recipient of the Dadasaheb Phalke Award and was also honoured with the Padma Shri. Ashok Kumar, meanwhile, was still at an early stage of his legendary career. His performance as Ajoy placed him at the heart of a story that combined romance, social reform and nationalism.
Why Janmabhoomi still matters
Today, patriotic Hindi films often arrive around Independence Day and use the occasion to tell stories of soldiers, freedom fighters, national heroes and historic events. Janmabhoomi came from a very different era. India was not yet independent when the film was released. Its patriotism was expressed through the idea of improving society and serving one's people. That makes the 1936 film an important part of Hindi cinema's history. Nearly 90 years after its release, Janmabhoomi remains a reminder that the relationship between Indian cinema and patriotism began well before August 15, 1947.