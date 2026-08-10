ETV Bharat / entertainment

73-Year-Old Filmmaker Shakeel Noorani Arrested Over Rape Allegation By Aspiring Actor

According to the police, Noorani had gone into hiding after an FIR was registered against him following the woman's complaint. He was reportedly traced to his farmhouse with the help of technical inputs. The property is located more than 200 km from Mumbai. The woman, in her complaint, alleged that Noorani sexually assaulted her over a period of four years. The case also involves allegations that he drugged the woman and later threatened her with a purported video.

Hyderabad: Filmmaker Shakeel Noorani has been arrested by the Mumbai Police after a 33-year-old aspiring actor accused him of rape, threats and other serious offences. The 73-year-old filmmaker was arrested after police traced him to his farmhouse in Mahabaleshwar, officials said to a news agency. Noorani is known for directing Hindi films including Joru Ka Ghulam, which starred Govinda, and Bade Dilwala, featuring Suniel Shetty.

As per the complaint, the woman was called to Noorani's residence in Mumbai's Malvani area on the pretext of discussing the script of an upcoming film project. She alleged that her drink was spiked during the meeting and that Noorani sexually assaulted her. The woman further alleged that she lost consciousness during the incident. When she regained consciousness, Noorani allegedly showed her an intimate video on his mobile phone and threatened to share it with others if she went to the police or told her family.

According to the police official, the woman alleged that the video was later used to threaten her and that she was sexually assaulted on multiple occasions. She also alleged that Noorani gave her contraceptive pills after one of the alleged assaults. She also alleges that Noorani poisoned her, resulting in a miscarriage.

The complaint was lodged around 40 days before Noorani's arrest. Following the registration of the case, police searched for the filmmaker after he allegedly went into hiding. Investigators also searched his son's house in Lokhandwala, in Mumbai's Andheri area, but could not find him there. Police eventually traced Noorani to his Mahabaleshwar farmhouse and brought him back to Mumbai. He was subsequently placed under arrest.

Noorani has been booked under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita relating to rape, causing hurt by means of poison, causing miscarriage and criminal intimidation, according to the police. After his arrest, Noorani was produced before a local court. The court remanded him to police custody until August 12, the police official said.