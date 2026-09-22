72nd National Film Awards: Yami Gautam, Kartik Aaryan, Randeep Hooda Receive Their First Honours
Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar, Kartik Aaryan and Randeep Hooda received National Film Awards as the 72nd ceremony was held in Gujarat for the first time.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : September 22, 2026 at 7:34 PM IST
Hyderabad: The 72nd National Film Awards ceremony was held at Ekta Nagar in Kevadia, Gujarat, on Tuesday, September 22. President Droupadi Murmu presented the awards to the winners at a special ceremony held near the Statue of Unity. This was the first time in over 70 years that the National Film Awards ceremony was held outside New Delhi.
Several popular names from the Hindi film industry attended the ceremony and received their National Awards. Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar, Kartik Aaryan and Randeep Hooda were among the stars and filmmakers who were honoured for their work in films released in 2024.
Yami Gautam received her first National Film Award for Best Actress for her performance in Article 370. The film also won Best Feature Film and Best Music Direction (Songs).
Yami attended the event with her husband and filmmaker Aditya Dhar, who produced Article 370. The couple arrived at the ceremony dressed in black. Yami wore a black saree, while Aditya chose a black bandhgala. Aditya Dhar later went on stage to receive the Best Feature Film award for Article 370, with Yami cheering for him from the audience.
Ahead of the ceremony, Yami spoke about receiving her first National Award. “It feels great. This is the biggest validation an actor could ever receive. I am still trying to soak it in. Article 370 gave me so much,” she said.
Directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale, Article 370 stars Yami Gautam and Priyamani in key roles. Yami played NIA officer Zooni Haksar in the film, which is based on the 2019 removal of the special status given to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370.
Kartik Aaryan also received his first National Film Award for Best Actor for his performance in Chandu Champion. He shared the honour with Malayalam superstar Mammootty, who won for his performance in Bramayugam.
Kartik, who played Paralympic gold medallist Murlikant Petkar in Chandu Champion, arrived in Gujarat ahead of the ceremony. He also shared a picture of himself in front of the Statue of Unity before attending the event.
Directed by Kabir Khan, Chandu Champion was released in June 2024 and also starred Vijay Raaz, Bhuvan Arora, Yashpal Sharma and Rajpal Yadav.
Randeep Hooda received the National Film Award for Best Debut Film of a Director for Swatantrya Veer Savarkar. The actor made his directorial debut with the biographical film, in which he also played the lead role.
Speaking to the media after arriving at Vadodara Airport, Randeep said, “This is my first National Award. I am very grateful to be a part of these awards.”
The 72nd National Film Awards winners were announced by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on July 18. The winners were selected by an 11-member jury headed by filmmaker Jayaraj.
The ceremony also saw veteran Kannada actor Anant Nag receive the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for 2024. The honour recognises his contribution to Indian cinema over a career spanning more than five decades.