ETV Bharat / entertainment

72nd National Film Awards: Yami Gautam, Kartik Aaryan, Randeep Hooda Receive Their First Honours

Hyderabad: The 72nd National Film Awards ceremony was held at Ekta Nagar in Kevadia, Gujarat, on Tuesday, September 22. President Droupadi Murmu presented the awards to the winners at a special ceremony held near the Statue of Unity. This was the first time in over 70 years that the National Film Awards ceremony was held outside New Delhi.

Several popular names from the Hindi film industry attended the ceremony and received their National Awards. Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar, Kartik Aaryan and Randeep Hooda were among the stars and filmmakers who were honoured for their work in films released in 2024.

Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar, Kartik Aaryan, Randeep Hooda receive National Film Awards (Video source: ANI)

Yami Gautam received her first National Film Award for Best Actress for her performance in Article 370. The film also won Best Feature Film and Best Music Direction (Songs).

Yami attended the event with her husband and filmmaker Aditya Dhar, who produced Article 370. The couple arrived at the ceremony dressed in black. Yami wore a black saree, while Aditya chose a black bandhgala. Aditya Dhar later went on stage to receive the Best Feature Film award for Article 370, with Yami cheering for him from the audience.

Ahead of the ceremony, Yami spoke about receiving her first National Award. “It feels great. This is the biggest validation an actor could ever receive. I am still trying to soak it in. Article 370 gave me so much,” she said.