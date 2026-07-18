ETV Bharat / entertainment

72nd National Film Awards Winners: Complete List Of Winners Across All Categories

Hyderabad: The winners of the 72nd National Film Awards have been announced by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting at the National Media Centre in New Delhi. The awards honour the best Indian films and performances, recognising outstanding work across different languages and categories. This year, films certified by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) between January 1 and December 31, 2024, were considered for the awards.

The winners were selected by an 11-member jury headed by filmmaker Jayaraj after reviewing entries from across the country. Here is the complete list of winners at the 72nd National Film Awards.

72nd National Film Awards Winners Full List

Feature categories

Best Feature Film:

Best Actor:

Best Actress:

Best Director:

Best Supporting Actress:

Best Supporting Actor:

Best Feature Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment:

Best Film Promoting National, Social Values:

Best Child Artist:

Best Cinematography:

Best Screenplay: Pushpa 2, Sukumar

Best Dialogue Writer: Lucky Baskhar, Venky Atluri

Best Production Design: Kalki 2898 AD

Best Action Choreography:

Best Make-Up Artist: Committee Kurrollu

Best Costume Design: Pushpa 2; Deepali Noor & Sheetal Sharma

Best Music Direction for Songs: Article 370, Shashwat Sachdev

Best Music Direction for Background Score: Amaran

Best Lyrics:

Best Male Playback Singer:

Best Female Playback Singer:

Best Choreography: Stree 2

Best Sound Design: Bhool Bhulaiya 3, Manas Choudhury

Best Editing: Amaran, R Kalaivannan

Best Action Direction:

Best Assamese Film:

Best Bengali Film: Chalchitra Ekhon