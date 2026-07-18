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72nd National Film Awards Winners: Complete List Of Winners Across All Categories

The 72nd National Film Awards winners have been announced, celebrating the best Indian films, actors and technicians for movies certified in 2024 across categories.

72nd National Film Awards
72nd National Film Awards (ETV Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : July 18, 2026 at 6:09 PM IST

3 Min Read
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Hyderabad: The winners of the 72nd National Film Awards have been announced by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting at the National Media Centre in New Delhi. The awards honour the best Indian films and performances, recognising outstanding work across different languages and categories. This year, films certified by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) between January 1 and December 31, 2024, were considered for the awards.

The winners were selected by an 11-member jury headed by filmmaker Jayaraj after reviewing entries from across the country. Here is the complete list of winners at the 72nd National Film Awards.

72nd National Film Awards Winners Full List

  • Feature categories

Best Feature Film:

Best Actor:

Best Actress:

Best Director:

Best Supporting Actress:

Best Supporting Actor:

Best Feature Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment:

Best Film Promoting National, Social Values:

Best Child Artist:

Best Cinematography:

Best Screenplay: Pushpa 2, Sukumar

Best Dialogue Writer: Lucky Baskhar, Venky Atluri

Best Production Design: Kalki 2898 AD

Best Action Choreography:

Best Make-Up Artist: Committee Kurrollu

Best Costume Design: Pushpa 2; Deepali Noor & Sheetal Sharma

Best Music Direction for Songs: Article 370, Shashwat Sachdev

Best Music Direction for Background Score: Amaran

Best Lyrics:

Best Male Playback Singer:

Best Female Playback Singer:

Best Choreography: Stree 2

Best Sound Design: Bhool Bhulaiya 3, Manas Choudhury

Best Editing: Amaran, R Kalaivannan

Best Action Direction:

Best Assamese Film:

Best Bengali Film: Chalchitra Ekhon

Best Hindi Film: Srikanth

Best Kannada Film: Mithya

Best Malayalam Film: Feminichi Fathima

Best Marathi Film: Mukkam Post Bombilwadi

Best Odia Film: Lahari

Best Punjabi Film:

Best Tamil Film: Raayan

Best Tai Phake Film:

Best Garo Film:

Best Telugu Film: Committee Kurrollu

Best Gujarati Film: Maaran

Best Manipuri Film: Sunita

Best Konakani Film: Mog Asum

Special Mention: Meiyazhagan, Film Sound Mix Engineer: Suren G

  • Non-feature categories

Best Film Critic - Sanjeev Shrivastava (Hindi)

Best Book on Cinema - Naaniruvude Nimagaagi Naadiruvude Nanagaagi: Kannada Cinemada Thathva Matthu Rajakeeya (I Stand for You, the State Stands for Us: Political and Philosophical Dimensions of Kannada Cinema) by Kenchanuru Pradeep Kumar Shetty

Special Mention - Bhadra-Kali Natakam (Bhadra - The Dance of Kali) (Malayalam) - Director: Ananda Jyothi (Jose Antony)

Special Mention - Chola Dora aur Sui (Hindi) – Directors: Jaymin Modi & Lokesh Ghai

Best Narrator/Voice Over – Soundarya Jayachandran – Little Planet: A Tale of Frogs (English)

Best Music Direction Shivpal Singh Kang – Parat 41°chya Magavar (On the Trail of 41°) (Marathi)

Best Editing Manvir Jasrotia – NDA (Hindi)

Best Sound Design T S Hari Hara Sudhan – Blue (Tamil)

Best Cinematography Edmond Ranson – Life in Loom (English, Tamil, Hindi, Assamese & Bengali)

Best Direction Aanand L Rai – Statue of Unity – Ekta ka Prateek (Hindi)

Best Short Film (Up to 30 Minutes) Hamsafar (Marathi) – Producer: Anushka Motion Pictures & Entertainments; Director: Abhijeet Arvind Dalvi

Best Animation Film Touched as Water (Silent) – Producer: JB Productions; Director & Animator: Joshy Benedict

Best Non-Feature Film Promoting Social and Environmental Values Piplantri: A Tale of Eco Feminism (Hindi, Rajasthani & English) – Producer: Johnsons Suraj Films International; Director: Suraj Kumar

Best Documentary Ram-Nami (Hindi) – Producer: BBP Studio Virtual Bharat Pvt. Ltd.; Director: Bharatbala Ganapathy

Best Arts/Culture Film Main Nida (Hindi) – Producer: Sampreshan Multimedia Pvt. Ltd.; Director: Atul Pandey

Best Biographical/Historical Reconstruction/Compilation Film Kakori (Hindi) – Producer: KSR Brothers & Minti Mishra; Director: Kamlesh K Mishra

Best Debut Film of a Director - Angen (Invisible) (Santhali) – Director: Ravi Raj Murmu

Best Non-Feature Film – Bhangaar (Obsolete) (Marathi & English) – Producer & Director: Sumira Roy

TAGGED:

NATIONAL FILM AWARDS
72ND NATIONAL FILM AWARDS WINNERS
NATIONAL FILM AWARDS WINNERS LIST
NATIONAL FILM AWARDS 2024
72ND NATIONAL FILM AWARDS

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