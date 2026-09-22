72nd National Film Awards Today: From New Venue To Anant Nag's Dadasaheb Phalke Honour - Here's What To Expect
The 72nd National Film Awards are set to take place today at Gujarat's Ekta Nagar, honouring 2024's finest cinema.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : September 22, 2026 at 12:09 PM IST
Hyderabad: The wait is finally over. The 72nd National Film Awards will be presented today, September 22, at Ekta Nagar in Gujarat, bringing together some of the biggest names and films from Indian cinema. President Droupadi Murmu will confer the honours recognising cinematic achievements for 2024, with 92 winners set to receive awards across various categories.
But this year's ceremony is more than the winners. For the first time in the 72-year history of the National Film Awards, the presentation ceremony is moving out of Delhi. The choice of Ekta Nagar, near the Statue of Unity, marks the beginning of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting's decision to take future ceremonies to different parts of the country. The stated aim is to bring the celebration of Indian cinema closer to different regions and highlight India's linguistic, cultural and cinematic diversity.
🎬 A new chapter for the National Film Awards! ✨— PIB India (@PIB_India) September 22, 2026
On 22 September 2026, Ekta Nagar, Gujarat, will host the 72nd #NationalFilmAwards, bringing together filmmakers from across India.
After more than seven decades of celebrating excellence across the country’s many languages,… pic.twitter.com/hMOeNEwhix
Anant Nag to receive the Dadasaheb Phalke Award
One of the evening's biggest moments will be veteran Kannada actor Anant Nag receiving the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for 2024. The honour recognises his contribution to Indian cinema across a career spanning more than five decades. Nag, who has worked in more than 300 films across six Indian languages, is also known for his work in the iconic television series Malgudi Days. He was awarded the Padma Bhushan in 2025. The Dadasaheb Phalke Award itself has a long legacy. Instituted in 1969, it commemorates Dadasaheb Phalke, who directed Raja Harishchandra, considered the first full-length Indian feature film, in 1913. Devika Rani was its first recipient.
Veteran actor Anant Nag will be conferred the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for 2024 🏆🎞️— PIB India (@PIB_India) September 18, 2026
🎥 Watch the video to celebrate the remarkable journey of the actor and his enduring contribution to Indian cinema ✨#AnantNag #DadasahebPhalkeAward #NationalFilmAwards #NFA2024… https://t.co/037SuqRP1u
Who are the big winners?
The winners were announced on July 18, 2026, covering films certified during 2024. Article 370 emerged as the Best Feature Film, while Yami Gautam won Best Actress in a Leading Role for the film. The Best Actor award is shared by two performers: Mammootty for Bramayugam and Kartik Aaryan for Chandu Champion. Rajkumar Periasamy won Best Direction for Amaran, while Randeep Hooda was recognised for his directorial debut Swatantrya Veer Savarkar.
🏆 72nd #NationalFilmAwards 🏆— PIB India (@PIB_India) July 18, 2026
➡️ Best Actor in a Leading Role:
⭐ Actor: Mammootty
Bramayugam (Malayalam)
⭐ Actor: Kartik Aaryan
Chandu Champion (Hindi)@MIB_India @nfdcindia pic.twitter.com/dbfsBPm5gN
Kalki 2898 AD won Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment. The honours also extend beyond the mainstream categories. Bhangaar was named Best Non-Feature Film and Ram-Nami Best Documentary. Other prominent films including Pushpa: The Rule, Stree 2, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Amaran have also secured honours.
A legacy that began in 1954
The National Film Awards were instituted in 1954, with the first edition recognising films released in 1953. The inaugural awards had just three broad categories: feature films, documentary films and children's films. Marathi film Shyamchi Aai won the President's Gold Medal for Best All-India Feature Film. Artist and technician categories came later, with Uttam Kumar and Nargis becoming the first Best Actor and Best Actress winners in 1968. The awards have since expanded to recognise an increasingly wide spectrum of Indian filmmaking, including regional cinema, technical crafts, non-feature films and writing on cinema.
Lights, camera, celebration! ✨🎬— PIB India (@PIB_India) September 21, 2026
Ekta Nagar (Kevadia), Gujarat is all set to sparkle as it prepares to host the prestigious 72nd #NationalFilmAwards! 🌟
The venue is buzzing with excitement and final preparations as it gets ready to welcome the grand celebration of Indian… https://t.co/RyfxjJ5rZQ
That evolution will be particularly visible at Ekta Nagar today. The 72nd edition recognises work spanning languages including Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, Kannada, and others. The organisers have also highlighted the first-time recognition of a Santhali film in the Non-Feature Film section. So, as the National Film Awards leave Delhi for the first time and arrive at the Statue of Unity, today's ceremony carries two celebrations at once, a tribute to the finest cinema of 2024 and the beginning of a new journey for one of India's longest-running film honours.