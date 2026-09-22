ETV Bharat / entertainment

72nd National Film Awards Today: From New Venue To Anant Nag's Dadasaheb Phalke Honour - Here's What To Expect

Hyderabad: The wait is finally over. The 72nd National Film Awards will be presented today, September 22, at Ekta Nagar in Gujarat, bringing together some of the biggest names and films from Indian cinema. President Droupadi Murmu will confer the honours recognising cinematic achievements for 2024, with 92 winners set to receive awards across various categories.

But this year's ceremony is more than the winners. For the first time in the 72-year history of the National Film Awards, the presentation ceremony is moving out of Delhi. The choice of Ekta Nagar, near the Statue of Unity, marks the beginning of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting's decision to take future ceremonies to different parts of the country. The stated aim is to bring the celebration of Indian cinema closer to different regions and highlight India's linguistic, cultural and cinematic diversity.

Anant Nag to receive the Dadasaheb Phalke Award

One of the evening's biggest moments will be veteran Kannada actor Anant Nag receiving the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for 2024. The honour recognises his contribution to Indian cinema across a career spanning more than five decades. Nag, who has worked in more than 300 films across six Indian languages, is also known for his work in the iconic television series Malgudi Days. He was awarded the Padma Bhushan in 2025. The Dadasaheb Phalke Award itself has a long legacy. Instituted in 1969, it commemorates Dadasaheb Phalke, who directed Raja Harishchandra, considered the first full-length Indian feature film, in 1913. Devika Rani was its first recipient.