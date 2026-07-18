ETV Bharat / entertainment

72nd National Film Awards: Mammootty Wins Fourth Best Actor Honour, Kartik Aaryan Bags His First

Known for his romantic hero image, Kartik shifted gears with Kabir Khan's Chandu Champion. The biographical sports drama is based on the life of India's first Paralympic gold medallist, Murlikant Petkar. The actor underwent a dramatic physical transformation and extensive training to portray the soldier-turned-athlete. His performance earned widespread critical acclaim and is widely regarded as the finest work of his career.

Kartik received the award for his performance in Chandu Champion, marking the biggest milestone of his career so far. The actor from Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, made his big-screen debut with Pyaar Ka Punchnama in 2011. Over a 15-year career, he has largely been associated with romantic dramas. With films like Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Luka Chuppi and Satyaprem Ki Katha, Kartik steadily carved a niche for himself and emerged as one of Bollywood's most bankable stars.

Hyderabad: Malayalam cinema icon Mammootty, 74, and Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan, 35, have jointly won the Best Actor award at the 72nd National Film Awards. While it is Kartik's maiden National Award win, Mammootty has claimed the honour for the fourth time.

Meanwhile, Mammootty added another milestone to his illustrious career with his win for Bramayugam. The Malayalam cinema legend delivered a haunting performance as the mysterious and menacing Kodumon Potti in the black-and-white psychological horror film directed by Rahul Sadasivan. The superstar floored both critics and audiences with his performance in the film jointly produced by YNOT Studios and Night Shift Studios.

Interestingly, Bramayugam came immediately after Kaathal: The Core, in which Mammootty played Mathew Devassy, a middle-aged man grappling with his sexuality. The contrast between the two performances once again showcased his remarkable range as an actor. With a career spanning over five decades and more than 400 films, Mammootty's body of work extends beyond Malayalam cinema to Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi and English films.

With Bramayugam, Mammootty has won the National Award for Best Actor for the fourth time. He now equals Amitabh Bachchan's record for the most Best Actor wins at the National Film Awards. He had earlier won the honour for Mathilukal and Oru Vadakkan Veeragatha (1989), Ponthan Mada and Vidheyan (1993), and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar (1998).

He is also the recipient of several other accolades, including multiple Kerala State Film Awards, Kerala Film Critics Awards and Filmfare Awards South. He was honoured with the Padma Bhushan, India's third-highest civilian award, in 2026.

The 72nd National Film Awards recognised the best of Indian cinema from films released in 2024. The 11-member jury evaluated around 400 feature films across multiple Indian languages before announcing the winners in New Delhi today, July 18. The winners of the 72nd National Film Awards will be felicitated by the President, Droupadi Murmu, at the Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi, at a later date.