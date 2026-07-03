ETV Bharat / entertainment

72nd National Film Awards: Mammootty, Allu Arjun Or Sai Pallavi? Fans Pick Their Winners Ahead Of Big Announcement

People online are talking about the Best Actor category. Malayalam superstar Mammootty has emerged as one of the strongest fan favourites for his performance in Bramayugam. His role in the black-and-white horror drama received praise from audiences. As the awards announcement draws closer, many fans are rooting for the superstra calling him "most deserving" among the frontrunners.

The winners are expected to be announced soon. A government official told ETV Bharat that the winners of the 72nd National Film Awards are likely to be announced shortly.

Hyderabad: The wait for the 72nd National Film Awards is almost over, and excitement is at its peak among cinema lovers across the country. The awards will honour films certified in 2024, and fans have already started backing their favourite actors, films and songs on social media.

Prithviraj Sukumaran is also receiving strong support for his performance in The Goat Life. Fans believe the actor delivered one of the finest performances of the year, praising the hard work and dedication he put into the emotionally and physically demanding role. Many social media users are hoping to see him win the Best Actor honour. A user wrote, “#72nationalawards #PrithvirajSukumaran needs to get the award for his performance in #Goatlife.”

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun’s fans are equally confident about his chances. The actor, who won the National Award for Pushpa: The Rise, continues to enjoy huge popularity. Supporters have been sharing posts expressing their faith in him and praising his screen presence and commitment as an actor. “Allu Arjun doesn’t deserve the National Award. National Award deserves #AlluArjun,” a tweet read.

The Best Actress race has also become a topic of discussion. Sai Pallavi has emerged as one of the biggest fan favourites for her performance in Amaran. Fans have been praising her emotional performance and believe she deserves recognition at the national level. Many have taken to social media to campaign for her ahead of the official announcement. “Manifesting National Award for Sai Pallavi for Amaran today. She truly deserves the highest recognition. Hopefully, this time,” a fan tweeted.

Apart from the acting categories, several films and songs are also receiving strong support from audiences. Fans are hoping Kalki 2898 AD wins in several categories, especially for its grand visuals and technical achievements. Amaran is also being backed for its performances and emotional story. At the same time, many fans of Devara want the song Ayudha Pooja to win a National Award, calling it one of the best songs of the year.

The excitement is not limited to one film industry. Fans from Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil and other regional film industries are also cheering for their favourite stars and films.



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