ETV Bharat / entertainment

Feminichi Fathima Wins Big At 72nd National Film Awards; Director Says It's A Reward For 'Years Of Hard Work'

Hyderabad: Feminichi Fathima has won the Best Malayalam Film award at the 72nd National Film Awards. Director Fasil Muhammed expressed his happiness over the achievement and said the recognition was the result of years of hard work and determination.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Fasil said, "This award is the result of a dream that never let me sleep and years of hard work." He added that the honour means a lot to everyone who believed in the film from the beginning.

The director said Feminichi Fathima is not just a film about women’s strength but also an attempt to speak against social evils. Although the story is set in Ponnani, he believes the message of the film is relevant across the world. "The film is set in Ponnani, but the idea it discusses has global relevance," he said.

The film was appreciated at several film festivals before it was released in theatres through Dulquer Salmaan’s Wayfarer Films. Fasil thanked everyone who supported the project and said there were many people who deserved credit for the film’s success.