Feminichi Fathima Wins Big At 72nd National Film Awards; Director Says It's A Reward For 'Years Of Hard Work'
Feminichi Fathima won Best Malayalam Film at 72nd National Film Awards, with director Fasil Muhammed calling the honour the reward for years of hard work.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : July 18, 2026 at 8:27 PM IST
Hyderabad: Feminichi Fathima has won the Best Malayalam Film award at the 72nd National Film Awards. Director Fasil Muhammed expressed his happiness over the achievement and said the recognition was the result of years of hard work and determination.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, Fasil said, "This award is the result of a dream that never let me sleep and years of hard work." He added that the honour means a lot to everyone who believed in the film from the beginning.
The director said Feminichi Fathima is not just a film about women’s strength but also an attempt to speak against social evils. Although the story is set in Ponnani, he believes the message of the film is relevant across the world. "The film is set in Ponnani, but the idea it discusses has global relevance," he said.
The film was appreciated at several film festivals before it was released in theatres through Dulquer Salmaan’s Wayfarer Films. Fasil thanked everyone who supported the project and said there were many people who deserved credit for the film’s success.
Talking about the story, the filmmaker revealed that the idea came to him years ago. He said the film follows the journey of Fathima, a woman who eventually embraces feminism after reaching her breaking point. Through the character, he wanted to highlight the struggles of many homemakers who often fail to realise their own identity and place within their homes.
Fasil also looked back at his career and said success did not come easily. He began his journey in the film industry as a spot editor before making several short films. He added that he approached many people to make Feminichi Fathima, but when things did not work out, he decided to make the film on his own. He also thanked director Thamar and actor Sudheesh Zakaria for standing by him during the journey.
The filmmaker said he never considered the subject of Feminichi Fathima controversial. "Cinema should remain rooted in real life. If it does, the film will naturally speak to the audience," he said.
Fasil added, "I narrated Feminichi Fathima by representing my own family and my hometown. What greater courage does one need than that?"
He said the film presents major social issues in a simple way and was happy that its message connected with audiences. The director ended by thanking everyone who supported him and the members of the National Film Awards jury for recognising the film.