72nd National Film Awards: Anant Nag Receives Dadasaheb Phalke Award With Standing Ovation, Recalls Acting Journey
Veteran actor Anant Nag received the Dadasaheb Phalke Award at the 72nd National Film Awards, earning a standing ovation.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : September 22, 2026 at 8:13 PM IST
Hyderabad: Veteran actor Anant Nag received a standing ovation as he was honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award at the 72nd National Film Awards in Ekta Nagar, Kevadia, Gujarat, on Tuesday, September 22. President Droupadi Murmu presented the award to the 78-year-old actor for his contribution to Indian cinema over more than five decades.
The special moment came as the National Film Awards ceremony celebrated Anant Nag’s long career across Kannada, Hindi and other Indian languages. The jury also presented a short film that looked back at his work in cinema and television before he was called to the stage to receive the prestigious honour.
After receiving the award, Anant Nag spoke about his early years and how theatre became the starting point of his acting career. "It’s a great honour to be here with you, and I’m trying to digest the majesty of this function. I have not attended many such gatherings, but I’m very happy to be with you all today," he said.
Talking about his childhood, the actor said he spent his early years in an ashram and a mutt before moving to Mumbai at the age of 12. It was there that he got his first chance to act in a play.
"I grew up in an ashram and a mutt in my childhood, up to the age of 12. Thereafter, I was sent to Mumbai, where I got a chance to act in a play, Chaitanya Mahaprabhu, the same poet of Bengal, and that’s how my career started," Anant Nag recalled.
He then spoke about the important role theatre played in shaping him as an actor. According to him, he acted in around 50 plays within five years, which gave him the experience he needed before entering films.
"In about five years, I acted in around 50 plays, which became my training ground for acting. Thereafter, I was called to play some roles in cinema - first in Kannada, then in Hindi with Shyam Benegal, M.S. Satyu and many others," he said.
Anant Nag also recalled how his career took him to different parts of the Indian film industry. While he worked in Hindi cinema, he eventually decided to make Bengaluru his base because of the opportunities he received in Karnataka.
"Although I did act in several Hindi films, the atmosphere for new wave films, art films and commercial films was different. My opportunities in Karnataka were great, so I said, let me go to Bangalore and settle down there, which became my Karma Bhumi," he said.
The actor has worked in more than 300 films during his career, including a large number of Kannada films. His work also includes Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Marathi, Malayalam and English cinema. He is also remembered by television audiences for his appearance in the popular series Malgudi Days, based on the works of R.K. Narayan.
While accepting the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Anant Nag made it clear that he sees the honour as a recognition of everyone who supported his journey.
"This award does not belong to me alone. It also belongs to every producer, director, dialogue writer, songwriter, cinematographer, costume designer, makeup artist, production manager, assistants and associates who have worked with me tirelessly. The award belongs to millions of people who have opened their hearts and minds to my characters over the last five and a half decades," he said.
Anant Nag was also honoured with the Padma Bhushan in 2025. The Dadasaheb Phalke Award for 2024 was announced by the Government of India earlier this month in recognition of his contribution to the growth and development of Indian cinema.