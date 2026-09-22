ETV Bharat / entertainment

72nd National Film Awards: Anant Nag Receives Dadasaheb Phalke Award With Standing Ovation, Recalls Acting Journey

Hyderabad: Veteran actor Anant Nag received a standing ovation as he was honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award at the 72nd National Film Awards in Ekta Nagar, Kevadia, Gujarat, on Tuesday, September 22. President Droupadi Murmu presented the award to the 78-year-old actor for his contribution to Indian cinema over more than five decades.

The special moment came as the National Film Awards ceremony celebrated Anant Nag’s long career across Kannada, Hindi and other Indian languages. The jury also presented a short film that looked back at his work in cinema and television before he was called to the stage to receive the prestigious honour.

After receiving the award, Anant Nag spoke about his early years and how theatre became the starting point of his acting career. "It’s a great honour to be here with you, and I’m trying to digest the majesty of this function. I have not attended many such gatherings, but I’m very happy to be with you all today," he said.

Anant Nag Receives Dadasaheb Phalke Award With Standing Ovation (Video Source: ANI)

Talking about his childhood, the actor said he spent his early years in an ashram and a mutt before moving to Mumbai at the age of 12. It was there that he got his first chance to act in a play.

"I grew up in an ashram and a mutt in my childhood, up to the age of 12. Thereafter, I was sent to Mumbai, where I got a chance to act in a play, Chaitanya Mahaprabhu, the same poet of Bengal, and that’s how my career started," Anant Nag recalled.

He then spoke about the important role theatre played in shaping him as an actor. According to him, he acted in around 50 plays within five years, which gave him the experience he needed before entering films.