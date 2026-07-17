ETV Bharat / entertainment

7 Months Pregnant, Deepika Padukone Pulls Off Action Sequences For Atlee's Raaka, Aims To Wrap Shoot Before Welcoming Baby No 2

Latest buzz around Raaka hints that Deepika is reportedly pulling night shifts to wrap up her part before she takes maternity leave. The actress is shooting for physically demanding action sequences despite being seven months pregnant. With already a toddler to take care of at home, Deepika is preparing to welcome her second child while juggling not one but two big-ticket projects. Raaka aside, she also has Shah Rukh Khan's King in her kitty.

Hyderabad: Deepika Padukone is expecting her second child with husband Ranveer Singh is known. On the work front, she is busy shooting for her upcoming film Raaka. The actress is in her third trimester and is actively filming Atlee's upcoming sci-fi action entertainer co-starring Allu Arjun. The film is an ambitious action spectacle mounted on a grand scale by Sun Pictures and is touted to be one of the most anticipated theatrical releases of 2027.

This isn't the first time Deepika has balanced pregnancy with demanding shoots. During her first pregnancy also, the actress performed action-heavy sequences for the climax of Kalki 2898 AD and Rohit Shetty's cop drama Singham Again. Similarly, Kiara Advani was also pregnant with daughter Saraayah while shooting for Toxic. Earlier, Alia Bhatt too filmed demanding action sequences for her Hollywood debut Heart of Stone while pregnant with her first child, Raha. Today, the leading ladies are pushing boundaries in the industry known for shorter shelf lives of actresses after marriage and motherhood.

Recently, Deepika made headlines for questioning irregularities on film sets. The actress ruffled a few feathers when she advocated for an eight-hour workday. The stance apparently cost her Kalki 2. However, she moved on to Shah Rukh Khan's King and Allu Arjun-starrer Raaka.

Back then, the Kalki makers stated that the team could not reach an agreement with Deepika regarding the partnership and underlined that the film requires complete dedication. Officially, Deepika never addressed why she exited Kalki 2, but when she announced onboarding King, she took a veiled dig at the makers and wrote on social media, "The very first lesson he (Shah Rukh Khan) taught me almost 18 years ago while filming Om Shanti Om was that the experience of making a movie, and the people you make it with, matter far more than its success."