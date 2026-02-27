ETV Bharat / entertainment

50 Years Of Kabhi Kabhie: Before It Became A Classic, Yash Chopra's Timeless Love Saga Was Nearly Written Off

Hyderabad: In the age of right swipe, Kabhi Kabhie serves a masterclass in old-school romance, leaving us with the thought that love can change form but never fade. Released in the late '70s, Kabhi Kabhie turns 50 today. The film remains one of the most revered romantic dramas by Yash Chopra, the man who introduced romance to Hindi cinema in its full glory. Headlined by Amitabh Bachchan, Shashi Kapoor, and Rakhee Gulzar, Kabhie Kabhie was anything but the usual commercial potboiler of the era. It was an experiment by Chopra in the romantic genre with the biggest star cast possible. Apart from being one of the highest-grossing films of the year, Kabhie Kabhie also enjoyed a glorious 37-week run in metros, a feat unheard of back then. Given what it achieved and the status it enjoys in the history of Indian cinema, in retrospect, it is hard to believe that Chopra was once told that Kabhi Kabhie lacks merit to work with Indian audience.

The idea of making Kabhi Kabhie struck Chopra while he was working on Daag, his debut production under Yash Raj Films after parting ways from BR Films. In his over five-decade-long career, the filmmaker delivered blockbuster hits like Deewaar, Silsila, Chandni, Dil To Pagal Hai, Darr, and more. However, the Dadasaheb Phalke awardee always maintained that he had the most cherished memories of making Kabhie Kabhie and that it remained his favourite. But the film was not easy to make, as he was swimming against the tide of Hindi cinema’s Angry Young Man era ushered in by the writing duo Salim–Javed.

The beginning was difficult for Chopra. He had written Kabhie Kabhi with Rakhee in mind. But the hazel-eyed beauty had stepped away from the spotlight after marrying Gulzar. She told Yash Chopra that Gulzar might not be happy if she returned to work. The crew was a few days from leaving for a 30- to 40-day schedule in Kashmir. Trying his luck, Chopra went to Gulzar, who lived in the same vicinity in Bandra, and told him that he could not imagine anyone else but Rakhee playing Pooja in the film. Gulzar, being a filmmaker and poet himself, understood where Chopra was coming from and approved of Rakhee taking on the part.

Chopra in an interview once described Kabhi Kabhie shooting experience as something that could never be relived, and how he was amused to learn that the set of his film was fondly called a honeymoon camp. Rakhee was newly married, as were Amitabh-Jaya, and Waheeda Rehman. Even the romance between Neetu Singh and Rishi Kapoor is said to have blossomed on the sets of the film. Naturally, there was a certain romantic energy flowing through the unit.