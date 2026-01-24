ETV Bharat / entertainment

Gandhi Talks: 5 Reasons Why Vijay Sethupathi-Aditi Rao Hydari's Silent Film Deserves A Big-Screen Watch

During a time when loud mass entertainers and action thrillers have dominated Indian cinema, Gandhi Talks stands out for its choice of silence as its strongest tool. The film is produced by Zee Studios along with Kyoorius and Moviemill, and also stars Arvind Swamy and Siddharth Jadhav in key roles. It had its world premiere at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in 2023. Thus, Gandhi Talks is among the very few Indian silent films to be screened at the prestigious festival.

Hyderabad: Vijay Sethupathi and Aditi Rao Hydari are set to return to the big screen in the bold and experimental film titled Gandhi Talks, scheduled for release on January 30, 2026, a day that marks the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. Directed by Kishore Pandurang Belekar, the film is rare in its genre as it has no spoken dialogue.

Here are five reasons which make Gandhi Talks a must-watch on the big screen:

Rare silent movie in modern Indian cinema: Out of all the cinema flooded with dialogue, Gandhi Talks dares to speak without words. It completely relies on visuals and emotions.

Power-packed performances from a star-studded cast: With actors like Vijay Sethupathi, Arvind Swamy, and Aditi Rao Hydari, the film ensures intense performances where every look and movement matters.

AR Rahman's music as the film's voice: The soundtrack is composed by AR Rahman, whose score acts as the emotional narrator of the film. In the absence of dialogue, the music guides the audience through the story.

Relevant social themes: The film uses black comedy to comment on society. It highlights the difference between what people believe in and what actually happens today.

A unique theatrical experience: Made as a "visual poem", the film is designed for the big screen. It will offer an immersive experience that is rare in mainstream cinema.

Speaking about the idea behind the film, director Kishore Belekar said in an interview that Gandhi Talks is about trusting silence. He mentioned that after more than a hundred years of Indian cinema, they wanted to go back to the simplest form of the medium, where pure performance and emotion drive the film ahead. So, without dialogues, the actors had to entirely depend on their expressions and gestures.

Gandhi Talks is said to be a black comedy film based on the difference between Mahatma Gandhi's image on currency notes and the values the activist upheld. The movie is said to be based on the struggles a young man undergoes in the quest for money and how his life intersects with that of a thief. It addresses various themes, such as greed, corruption, and the everyday challenges of common people.