ETV Bharat / entertainment

Ranabaali: 5 Reasons Why Vijay And Rashmika's Historical Drama Deserves Your Attention

Hyderabad: Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are all set to return to the big screen together with their upcoming historical action drama, Ranabaali. Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, the film is set during British rule in India and tells the story of a warrior who fights for his people during a time of famine. With a powerful story, action scenes and a special on-screen pairing, the film has several reasons to look forward to. Ranabaali is scheduled to release in theatres worldwide on October 16, 2026.

Reunion Of Vijay Deverakonda And Rashmika Mandanna’s On-Screen Chemistry

One of the biggest reasons to watch Ranabaali is the pairing of Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna. The two actors have previously worked together in films like Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade. Their pairing has been popular among fans, who are excited to see them together again.

In Ranabaali, Vijay plays Singanamala Ranabaali, a warrior who stands up for his people, while Rashmika plays Jayamma, his wife and companion. Their relationship is an important part of the story. The film also marks their first on-screen pairing after their marriage.

A Story Based On A Painful Chapter Of History

Ranabaali is set during the British colonial period in the 19th century. One of its main themes is the Great South Indian Famine of 1876-1878, which caused widespread hunger and suffering.

The famine affected several regions, including Rayalaseema in present-day Andhra Pradesh. Many people lost their lives because of food shortages and disease. Director Rahul Sankrityan studied historical records, read books and met historians while working on the film. Through this story, the filmmaker aims to bring attention to a tragic part of Indian history that many people may not know much about.

Vijay Deverakonda In A Powerful Warrior Role

Vijay Deverakonda will be seen in a different role as Ranabaali, a fearless warrior who fights against British rule. The character is inspired by stories of warriors passed down through folk traditions. Director Rahul Sankrityan came across the story through Burrakatha, a traditional Telugu storytelling form used to share stories of heroes and important events.