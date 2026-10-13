Ranabaali: 5 Reasons Why Vijay And Rashmika's Historical Drama Deserves Your Attention
Ranabaali, starring Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, releases on October 16, 2026. Here are five major reasons why you should watch the historical action drama.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : October 13, 2026 at 8:21 PM IST
Hyderabad: Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are all set to return to the big screen together with their upcoming historical action drama, Ranabaali. Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, the film is set during British rule in India and tells the story of a warrior who fights for his people during a time of famine. With a powerful story, action scenes and a special on-screen pairing, the film has several reasons to look forward to. Ranabaali is scheduled to release in theatres worldwide on October 16, 2026.
Here are five reasons why you should watch Ranabaali.
Reunion Of Vijay Deverakonda And Rashmika Mandanna’s On-Screen Chemistry
One of the biggest reasons to watch Ranabaali is the pairing of Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna. The two actors have previously worked together in films like Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade. Their pairing has been popular among fans, who are excited to see them together again.
In Ranabaali, Vijay plays Singanamala Ranabaali, a warrior who stands up for his people, while Rashmika plays Jayamma, his wife and companion. Their relationship is an important part of the story. The film also marks their first on-screen pairing after their marriage.
A Story Based On A Painful Chapter Of History
Ranabaali is set during the British colonial period in the 19th century. One of its main themes is the Great South Indian Famine of 1876-1878, which caused widespread hunger and suffering.
The famine affected several regions, including Rayalaseema in present-day Andhra Pradesh. Many people lost their lives because of food shortages and disease. Director Rahul Sankrityan studied historical records, read books and met historians while working on the film. Through this story, the filmmaker aims to bring attention to a tragic part of Indian history that many people may not know much about.
Vijay Deverakonda In A Powerful Warrior Role
Vijay Deverakonda will be seen in a different role as Ranabaali, a fearless warrior who fights against British rule. The character is inspired by stories of warriors passed down through folk traditions. Director Rahul Sankrityan came across the story through Burrakatha, a traditional Telugu storytelling form used to share stories of heroes and important events.
According to producer Ravi Shankar, Vijay worked hard to prepare for the role, including learning horse riding. He also worked on the Rayalaseema dialect to make his character feel more real.
Grand Action Scenes And Music
Another reason to watch Ranabaali is its large scale. The film combines historical drama with action and commercial entertainment. Its world includes villages, battles and life during the British period.
The makers have also focused on visual effects to bring the story to life on screen. Music composers Ajay-Atul have created the film’s score, which is expected to add to its emotional moments and action scenes. With a reported runtime of around two hours and 50 minutes, the film aims to offer a grand theatrical experience.
International Antagonist
Ranabaali also features South African actor Arnold Vosloo, best known for his role in The Mummy. He plays Sir Theodore Hector, the British antagonist who stands against Ranabaali.
The conflict between the two characters is expected to be an important part of the film. Their clash brings together the story’s action and its larger theme of resistance against colonial rule.
With Vijay Deverakonda leading the fight and Arnold Vosloo playing the opposing force, the film promises a battle between a warrior fighting for his people and a powerful colonial authority.
About Ranabaali
Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, Ranabaali stars Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles, with Arnold Vosloo playing the antagonist. The film is produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar under Mythri Movie Makers, with T-Series Films presenting it. Ranabaali is set to arrive in theatres worldwide on October 16, 2026.