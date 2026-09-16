ETV Bharat / entertainment

5 Hidden Cameras, 80-Minute Take: How Javier Bardem And Victoria Luengo Shot The Opening Scene Of The Beloved

For the opening sequence, Sorogoyen deliberately kept the two actors away from each other before the cameras started rolling. They were not allowed to meet or rehearse together, with the director briefing each performer separately. The plan was to capture the uncertainty of two people meeting after 13 years without contact. Rather than allowing the actors to establish a familiar working relationship before filming, Sorogoyen wanted their first interaction to happen in front of the camera. The scene was filmed on the first day of production, with the actors meeting for the first time. Bardem and Luengo were unaware of the cameras' presence during the performance, helping the director preserve the natural tension of the encounter.

The decision was part of Sorogoyen's effort to bring a sense of unpredictability to a story about an estranged father and daughter. Bardem plays Esteban Martinez, an acclaimed film director, while Luengo portrays his daughter, Emilia Vera, an unsuccessful actress. Their characters reunite after years of separation to work on a film, forcing them to deal with a relationship marked by unresolved issues and a troubled past.

Hyderabad: Spanish filmmaker Rodrigo Sorogoyen took an unconventional approach to shooting The Beloved, keeping lead actors Javier Bardem and Victoria Luengo apart until their first meeting with the cameras rolling. Bardem's latest film, The Beloved, begins with a meeting that was not rehearsed, planned through repeated takes or even preceded by a face-to-face introduction between him and Luengo. Instead, director Sorogoyen asked Bardem and Luengo to act for 80 minutes without a cut, using five hidden cameras to capture their interaction. Around 20 minutes of that take eventually became the opening of the 135-minute film.

Sorogoyen used five hidden cameras to record the sequence. The cameras were positioned so that the actors could not see them, allowing the scene to unfold without the usual interruptions associated with a film shoot. The cameras rolled for one hour and 20 minutes, with Bardem and Luengo immersed in the scene. Approximately 20 minutes of the footage was used as the opening in The Beloved. The sequence forms a significant part of the film, which introduces the complicated relationship between Esteban and Emilia. The decision to use a long, uninterrupted take gave the actors room to respond to each other without having to stop for repeated setups.

The Script Did Not Begin Until 45 Minutes Into The Take

The experiment went beyond keeping the actors apart. For roughly the first 45 minutes of the shoot, Bardem and Luengo improvised using character biographies written by Sorogoyen for each of them. Only after this period did the scripted material begin. The actors then worked through approximately 10 pages of dialogue, bringing the planned elements of the scene into an interaction that had already developed organically.

For Luengo, the experience was far from easy. She described being "very, very scared" during the process. The absence of rehearsals and the pressure of meeting her co-star for the first time while filming meant that the scene demanded a different kind of preparation. Bardem, meanwhile, had to sustain his performance for the full 80-minute take, with the director allowing the interaction to develop in real time.

Rodrigo Sorogoyen Called The Film An Experiment

Sorogoyen, who directed the acclaimed film The Beasts, approached The Beloved with a clear interest in experimentation. The Beasts won nine Goya Awards in 2023, establishing the filmmaker as a prominent name in Spanish cinema. Speaking about the approach to The Beloved, Sorogoyen said that the word he repeatedly returned to during the shoot was "experiment". He compared his role after calling action to that of a football coach watching a match, without knowing who would win.

What Is The Beloved About?

The Beloved, also known by its original title El ser querido, is a Spanish-French drama directed by Rodrigo Sorogoyen, who co-wrote the screenplay with Isabel Pena. The film follows Esteban Martinez, an acclaimed director with a past shaped by violence, who reunites with his estranged daughter Emilia, a struggling actress. The two come together to make a film but must also confront personal issues that have remained unresolved.

Starring Javier Bardem and Victoria Luengo, the film premiered in competition at the 79th Cannes Film Festival on May 16, 2026. It subsequently received a theatrical release in France and Spain, with the Spanish release taking place on August 26.