41 Countries, 135 Films: Jammu Kashmir’s International Film Festival Kicks Off Tomorrow
Jammu and Kashmir is hosting a four-day International Film Festival starting Monday, screening 135 global films across three venues to boost regional tourism and cinema.
Published : September 6, 2026 at 7:16 PM IST
Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir is all set to host a four-day International Film Festival from Monday to promote film tourism and strengthen the region’s connection with the film world.
Organised by the union territory government in collaboration with the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC), the ‘Rang-e-Cinema’ themed festival will begin at Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) in Srinagar from Monday to September 10.
The festival will screen over 130 films across three venues: INOX Cinema in Srinagar, Movie Time Cinemas at KC Central in Jammu, and the Gulmarg Convention Centre in Gulmarg.
Organisers said they received over 1,100 global submissions for the event, with the final selection featuring 135 films from 41 countries. India accounts for the largest share with 64 films, followed by France with 13 and Iran with eight. Argentina and Spain have four films each. Brazil, Germany, Russia and the United States have three each. Films from countries including Türkiye, South Korea, Sweden, Qatar and Colombia will also feature in the programme.
The Jammu and Kashmir government has made elaborate security and official arrangements to host the festival and the visitors associated with the festival visiting the UT during these four days.
Kashmir Zone Inspector General of Police Sujit Kumar chaired a security review meeting on Friday with the officials of CRPF, BSF, SSB, ITBP, CID, traffic, security, fire and emergency services, tourism and information departments.
Kumar reviewed security arrangements at festival venues, deployment plans, access control, surveillance, crowd management, traffic regulation and emergency response. The IGP called for “carefully planned deployment at all identified venues, taking into account the movement of visitors, filmmakers, delegates and dignitaries.”
The government has appointed 50 civil service officers as liaison officers for visiting dignitaries and delegates. Their role is to facilitate participants and coordinate their requirements during the festival.
Joint Director Information, Syed Shahnawaz Bukhari, said that hosting the festival is a “well-intentioned effort” by the government to strengthen the connection between Jammu Kashmir and Bollywood.
“The festival is aimed at promoting and exploring the potential of film tourism in Jammu and Kashmir. Our efforts are to organise the festival every year in an institutionalised way,” Bukhari said.
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