ETV Bharat / entertainment

41 Countries, 135 Films: Jammu Kashmir’s International Film Festival Kicks Off Tomorrow

ammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah during the launch of the curtain raiser of the first International Film Festival of Jammu & Kashmir, IFFJK 2026, in Srinagar on Jul 24, 2026. ( X/@CM_JnK )

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir is all set to host a four-day International Film Festival from Monday to promote film tourism and strengthen the region’s connection with the film world.

Organised by the union territory government in collaboration with the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC), the ‘Rang-e-Cinema’ themed festival will begin at Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) in Srinagar from Monday to September 10.

The festival will screen over 130 films across three venues: INOX Cinema in Srinagar, Movie Time Cinemas at KC Central in Jammu, and the Gulmarg Convention Centre in Gulmarg.

Organisers said they received over 1,100 global submissions for the event, with the final selection featuring 135 films from 41 countries. India accounts for the largest share with 64 films, followed by France with 13 and Iran with eight. Argentina and Spain have four films each. Brazil, Germany, Russia and the United States have three each. Films from countries including Türkiye, South Korea, Sweden, Qatar and Colombia will also feature in the programme.